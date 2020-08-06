Promotion from within sees CALA Homes (East) announce new MD

MAJOR developer CALA Homes has announced a new Managing Director for its East of Scotland region, while showing faith in the firm’s ongoing commitment to developing and retaining talent.

Craig Lynes is the new head of CALA Homes (East), taking over the reins from David McGrath, who was named Regional Chairman in March.

CALA Homes (East), which covers south and east Scotland from its Falkirk offices, remains the homebuilder’s largest region across the UK – growing considerably in recent years to become a 190 people strong business in its own right. The developer employs more than 600 contractors at any given time, currently across 12 sites, including The Crescent at Donaldson’s and the refurbishment of the former Boroughmuir School.

At 39, Craig is already a CALA veteran of 22 years, starting straight from school in quantity surveying while completing a degree from Edinburgh Napier University. He swiftly moved to its land team, which identifies and advances future sites, working towards planning approval and land purchase.

In 2009, Craig joined the CALA East Board as Land Director and was an integral part of the region’s success and growth phase. In that time he oversaw the approval of many CALA developments across the City of Edinburgh, to include CALA’s ambitious Waterfront Plaza in Leith, as well as developments stretching from East Lothian to Perth.

Craig is intent on overseeing the continued investment in its great people, product and customer journey, as the five-star homebuilder focuses on providing the highest quality customer experience in a post-Covid landscape.

Craig said: “I’m very aware that I’m taking on the new role against the extremely challenging backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. As with most sectors, this has majorly impacted property and housebuilding.

“While we can’t control external factors, there is a massive opportunity for positive change. We have sped up our adoption of technology and it’s forced us all to embrace new, better ways of working. The team in East has so far risen to this challenge and we’re adopting new practices that will improve the business.”

Craig, an Edinburgh native, also praised his predecessor, David McGrath, whose six year tenure delivered a period of substantial growth for CALA Homes (East).

He added: “That enables us to go forward in these challenging times and be bold in our plans. Simply put, we want to continue to provide new homes and developments that meet and exceed the expectations of our discerning customers.

“I want to ensure we create the most positive possible working environment that enables our individuals to be authentic in their style and feel empowered to constantly challenge themselves, within a team working ethos focused on operational excellence.”

David McGrath joined the CALA East Commercial team in 2005. David was appointed as MD in 2014 and under his stewardship, East has experienced tremendous growth and success.

David was promoted to Regional Chairman in March this year and now oversees all three of CALA’s regional operating businesses in Scotland (East, West and North), and two in England.

David McGrath said: “Craig is the perfect successor to take CALA Homes (East) forward as we move forward after lockdown and I’m delighted to see him secure the role.

“Craig brings a wealth of experience but also has the energy for the role and the vision to bring the team with him. He has seen the business evolve and adapt over the years and has proven to be an excellent leader.

“Craig has risen through the ranks and this appointment is further testament to our culture at CALA, as well as our passion for development and talent retention.”

To view CALA’s developments across Scotland, visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale