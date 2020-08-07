DISGUSTING video shows the moment a mother cuts into her sausages and finds a “rubber glove” inside.

Shona Barton, from Sandy, Bedfordshire, was horrified to discover the foreign object inside the £3 Jolly Hog sausages, which she purchased from a Sainsbury’s store.

The 37-year-old sat down to dinner on 27 July with husband Jamie, 37, and their daughter Ellie, 6, before she made the grim discovery.

Video and photos show the Jolly Hog sausages being ripped open, with bits of dark green plastic embedded throughout the meat.

Jamie is seen pulling open the sausage with a fork to reveal a huge piece of turquoise plastic.

Shona says: “Good lord, what is it, a rubber glove or something?”

Jamie replies: “Yeah that’s a rubber glove, you can see, look. Someone has dropped a rubber glove in that, I’m not eating that.”

Jamie then holds up a half inch piece of thin plastic to the camera, they then begin to inspect another sausage.

The family then joke about Jamie performing “surgery” on his dinner, as Jamie says: “At least it’s not a mouse.”

The other sausage contains more yet more plastic inside, prompting little Ellie to ask: “Who in the world put that in there?”

The couple say the incident has caused their daughter to be “suspicious” of food ever since and they have vowed to only ever purchase from a butcher in future.

Speaking yesterday Shona, who is on maternity leave, said: “My husband bought the sausages from Sainsbury’s in Letchworth Garden City, for dinner that night.

“I served them for myself, my husband and our daughter. In one of my sausages I found small bits of blue or green plastic.

“My husband found larger bits in both of his. At this point it became apparent that it was a rubber glove.

“It was disgusting, especially the thought that someone had their hand inside the glove.

“Jolly Hog emailed me directly, apologising and asking for my address.

“They then sent me a voucher for a pack of sausages, no note in the envelope, just the one voucher.

“I wasn’t seeking compensation, but I doubt I’ll redeem it as they haven’t reassured me I won’t find another glove, they come in pairs!

“That’s the reason I’m still angry, it was truly gross and they sent me a voucher for a free pack of sausages!

“They could have taken the time to write a note explaining what they think happened and what steps they’ve taken to ensure it won’t happen again.

“I initially held off contacting you because they’re a small company. I wanted to give them the chance to properly respond.”

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s yesterday, said: “We understand The Jolly Hog is investigating the find.”

A spokesman for Jolly Hog said today: “We have been in direct communication with the customer, and have worked with them to get to the bottom of this report.”

“We would firstly like to thank them for taking the time to let us know about this, and we are grateful for the opportunity to comment.”

“The quality of our sausages is hugely important to us, and we take any feedback very seriously.”

“We have opened an internal investigation, to review our processes at each stage, and will be implementing additional checks to prevent this happening again in the future.”