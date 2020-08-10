A poor translation can result in anything from errors in contracts to ineffective marketing campaigns and nonsensical technical documents.

In short, it can gum up the works of any venture. That why businesses are increasingly using translation services and focusing on matching them to their individual operational needs. They’re seeking out the best services for them specifically, rather than using a generic language provider.

Below we’ll cover where to find translation services, how to vet them, and how to work with them so that your message is coming across appropriately in all markets.

Where to Find Translation Services

Your first step is to source a translation company. This can be daunting, since there are so many services out there, and it’s hard to tell which are the most credible. And if you go looking in the wrong places, it makes vetting a company that much harder.

To start looking for the best translation services, ask around your professional network for recommendations. This helps you do some pre-vetting of the service. People who have first-hand experience with the agency can tell you what it was like to work with that particular service.

If no one in your professional network has worked with a translator, you can start to widen your search online. You might search “What is the best online translation service?” or you can narrow your search by looking up translators who work in your particular niche. For instance, a translator may specialize in business, marketing, legal, medical or healthcare translation.

It’s important to find a translator with experience in your industry, not just your language pairing. A good specialist translator will know the jargon used and how the material should look across different cultures.

When looking for a translation company online, check for a few key signs that the company is legit. The website should be professional in appearance and easy to navigate. Ideally, it should also contain reviews from past clients. These don’t always mean the translation agency is the best, but it helps prove that company is at a certain level of professionalism.

It’s also important to look for reviews on independent review sites.

By following these steps, you’ll have a working list of possible translation services.

How to Vet Translation Services

Once you have some translation services in mind, you’ll have to vet them more closely.

How much does it cost to translate a document? Ask this first. Get a quote from the company for how much they charge for the materials you need to be translated. Be wary of anyone who seems to be offering translation services at an unusually low rate. True professionals won’t under-price themselves. According to PayScale, the average annual translator salary is £23,177 , or £15.00 per hour.

Check how the service handles specialisation. For instance, a larger agency might have someone on staff who is a specialist in handling legal translations for your language pairing. An individual translator should have experience in the industry or niche you work in. Be wary of anyone who claims to be a generalist when you need specific knowledge. They might not know the industry jargon that you need.

Pay close attention to how that company or individual communicates. Are they forthcoming in answering all of your questions? Are they quick and professional in their responses? Are their responses detailed and knowledgeable?

Devise a way to assess the background of the translator or translation company. You might consider asking for references to check in with. Ideally, you should be able to check past work through samples or a portfolio at the least.

You also might want to see if that translator carries certifications. For instance, healthcare translators often hold specialised certifications. Certification programs can be stringent, meaning it takes a high level of skill to pass them. The American Translators Association exam, for example, has a pass rate of under 20% .

Look into both educational and employment backgrounds. Many fulltime translators majored in the foreign language they translate. Others may have had volunteer or work experience that’s impressive, like translating for a well-known not-for-profit organisation. Some may also have attended specialised courses or programs. Membership of a professional translator association is also a positive sign. The important factor here is that the translator took the time to establish themselves as a professional and to boost their skills.

This might seem like a lot to consider, but it’s essentially the same kind of basic background assessment that you should make before you work with anyone. Considering all these points will help you avoid subpar work.

What to Expect When Working with Translation Services

It’s important to keep your expectations in check. Translators often have a specific schedule. Knowing what it will be like to work with a typical translator can help you assess if a translator is professional or not.

Translation services tend to follow a certain routine:

Initial communications : This stage involves making sure all the requirements are clear. In a larger agency setting, it might be handled by a project manager. You may want to provide notes on how you want the message to look or its key concepts. Providing instructions can help guide the project. Often, the translation agency provides its quote at this stage.

File prep : This involves making sure files are in order and match client instructions.

Translation : This is the stage where the text gets translated. In larger agencies, the translator might fill out checklists to make sure certain criteria are met, like grammar and spelling conventions.

Editing : This may be done by another person in a larger agency or performed by an individual translator. It’s the stage that checks all work for accuracy.

Review/proofreading : In a larger agency setting, a project manager may take one final look over the finished product. Some translation companies have independent proofreaders who take a look as well.

Company review: When you get the final product, a good translator or service will allow you to look over the final product and offer feedback if needed.

Ultimately, a good translation service will have multiple levels of review and an organized structure for quality assurance. Make sure to ask any prospective translation company what their process looks like and ensure that it meets your needs.