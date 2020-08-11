The second annual report into ‘Buying British’, by OnePoll on behalf of Made in Britain also revealed participants’ shopping habits more generally.

While 90% believe it is important to buy British made products, only two-fifths say they would buy British regardless of cost.

Trust and quality remain key factors, with 48% saying British products were better than other countries’ products as they adhered to safety and quality regulations.

Concerns for the environment also featured as an important motivator with seven in ten Brits believing buying British could help the nation combat climate change.

John Pearce, CEO of Made in Britain said: “It’s clear that British shoppers are keener than before to buy British to stimulate the economy – with Covid having had a bigger effect on British consumer loyalty than Brexit.

“When someone purchases a British product they can be confident that it’s well made, to ethical standards, and that it’s better for the environment.

“With many economists worried there is a big unemployment problem looming, I would urge consumers to look out for the official Made in Britain mark on products and websites to help keep the many small business owners and makers that make up such a large proportion of our workforce in this country in jobs.”