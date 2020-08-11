DARYL HORGAN has warned Hibs will have to be ‘right at it’ to rack up a hat-trick of victories when they take on Dundee United.

The teams faced each other in the Scottish Cup last season, when Hibs progressed with a 4-2 success in a replay after a 2-2 draw at Tannadice.

The Tangerines have returned to the Premiership in impressive form, following up an opening-day draw with St Johnstone with Saturday’s 1-0 win away to Motherwell.

But Horgan is hopeful Hibs can repeat the kind of performances that see the Easter Road men sit top of the table following victories over Kilmarnock and Livingston.

He said: “Dudnee United are a good side. We had two tough games against them in the cup, especially up there when we drew 2-2.

“They’ve not changed a lot of the squad so we know what it is going to be like – a tough game.

“They’ve started the season well, and got a great result at Fir Park on Saturday.

“It will be tricky. But if we can play like we have played, hopefully there will be three points there for us – but we have to be right at it.”

STRONG

Manager Jack Ross began the campaign with a 3-5-2 formation against Killie but dropped Scott Allan and started Horgan on the left of midfield in Saturday’s 4-4-2 against Livingston.

The winger, who is keen to earn a new deal and an international recall, knows it will be horses for courses in the coming weeks but is keen to make an impact whenever called upon.

The Irishman, who turned 28 on Monday, added: “Everyone has started the season really well. We’re looking strong, we have a strong squad now and there are opportunities for boys – and if you take it, you’ll stay in the team.

“I’m sure the manager is looking at things and things will change from game to game, whether that is formations, positions, personnel.

“So when you have that strong squad and that ability for guys to come off the bench or start, it’s fantastic and hopefully we’ll stay in that position for the long season.”