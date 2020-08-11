GARY HOLT has implemented a philosophy of ‘eat, sleep, football, repeat’ to ensure Livingston do not fall foul of Covid-19 regulations.

Scottish football is in last-chance saloon due to the actions Celtic star Boli Bolingoli, who ignored orders from his club and travelled to Spain this week, almost certainly ending his Hoops career.

That followed hot on the heels of the ‘Aberdeen Eight’ shunning guidelines and going to a bar in the Granite City.

And Holt has revealed that Livi have put their own rules in place – which are even more strict the Scottish Government’s.

Holt explained: “Even though the government says you can go out sometimes, we’re now asking them not to go out – be ultra-selfish until it [Covid-19] is suppressed enough.

“That’s the message we’re getting across to the players: eat, sleep, football, repeat. We aren’t leaving any grey areas and I think this is hitting home how serious it is.

“I think there’s a feeling in society that ‘I don’t have it, I don’t know anyone who has had it, it’s not going to happen to me.’

“Well, there’s been 20 million cases reported and 750,000 dead reported across the world. If that’s not severe enough to paint a picture, I don’t know what more we can do.”

Holt, however, has no desire to vilify individuals adding: “I don’t throw stones. The players are hurting as well because they know they’ve done wrong. The clubs know they’ve done wrong and they get disciplined.

“There was going to be bumps in the road – we’re not robots.”