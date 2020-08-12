Dunfermline eye loan swoop for Hibs kid Fraser Murray

DUNFERMLINE are hopeful of sealing a loan deal for Hibs midfielder Fraser Murray.

Talks have already taken place with a view to the 21-year-old joining the Championship outfit until January.

Murray is open to a switch to Fife due to the prospect of nailing down a regular starting berth for Stevie Crawford’s side.

The Glasgow-born prospect has already made 29 appearances for the capital club and remains highly-rated by the coaching staff at Easter Road.

However, he is currently behind Alex Gogic, Joe Newell, Scott Allan, Stevie Mallan and Daryl Horgan in the pecking order at Easter Road – and all parties are keen to ensure his progress is not stymied.

He has been an unused substitute in the table-topping Hibees’ three Premiership wins to date and, with Hibs also keen on snapping up Ross McCrorie from Rangers, that could further limit Murray’s chances.

Dunfermline have been busy ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign, securing seven new arrivals in Dom Thomas, Owain Fon Williams, Kevin O’Hara, Declan McManus, Iain Wilson, Paul Watson and Murray’s former Hibs teammate Steven Whittaker.