GAEL BIGIRIMANA is set for a Europa League reunion with Motherwell after completing a shock move to Glentoran.

The 26-year-old, who has also turned out for the likes of Hibernian, Rangers and Newcastle, has joined the Northern Irish FA Cup winners following a brief spell with Solihull Moors.

The switch has put him on a collision course with the Steelmen, for whom he starred between 2017 and 2019.

Should Glentoran defeat Faroe Islands minnows HB Torshavn in their preliminary clash next Thursday, they will face Motherwell in the Europa League first qualifying round a week later.

The Burundi international tweeted: “Delighted to have joined Glentoran. Can’t wait to get back on the pitch and make a big impact for the club in the league and in Europe.”