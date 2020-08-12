AN INDEPENDENT whisky distillery is putting their first ten produced bottles for auction in the hope to raise money for charity.

Bottles #1-10 will be auctioned on Whisky Auctioneer, the world’s leading platform for buying and selling whisky at auction from 14th-17th August.

Nc’nean was launched in 2013 to try and change the view of Whisky from the Morvern Peninsula on the west coast of Scotland

The Highland distillery which started distilling in 2017, derives its name from Neachneohain, the Queen of the Spirits in Gaelic legend, a huntress, and fierce protector of nature who was never afraid to walk her own path.

Annabel Thomas who founded the distillery has successfully made a big impression with a small footprint.

Ainnir, its first ever Single Malt Whisky release which is a non-age statement, is made in a distillery powered by 100% renewable energy and is bottled in a 100% recycled glass bottle.

It is an unpeated, smooth and elegant whisky made exclusively from organic Scottish barley.

A marriage of five casks, it is bottled at a cask-strength of 60.3% yet the liquid is easy going and delicious with flavours of citrus, peach, apricot and spice. The full release consisted of 1,320 bottles, which sold out online within 36 hours.

Therefore the upcoming charitable auction of bottles #1-10 will be the only way to now secure Nc’nean’s maiden bottling. These bottles also feature special silver detailing setting them apart from the rest of the run.

All proceeds from the auction will be split between charities that support sustainability, the

local Morvern community and the UK hospitality industry; Trees for Life, The Drinks Trust,

The Ben, The Scottish Farm Land Trust and Morvern Community Trust.

Annabel Thomas, Nc’nean’s founder, said: “Our first ever whisky has been a long time

coming and we are tremendously excited to auction off Bottles #1-10 of Ainnir on Whisky

Auctioneer. Ainnir, like all our spirits, exists in harmony with the planet and ethos of

Neachneohain, not afraid to be creative and curious.

“I think it’s really important to give back to the community that has supported us along our

spirits journey, so this charity auction is a fitting tribute to both local, sustainability and

industry organisations.”

Iain McClune, Founder of Whisky Auctioneer, said: “It’s a privilege to bring Nc’nean’s

maiden bottling to auction and we are proud to help support organisations which are

close to this innovative distillery’s heart.

“Our audience of whisky collectors and enthusiasts have always shown a fantastic response

to inaugural releases in the past and I have no doubt that Ainnir, with its organic and

sustainable credentials, will inspire a huge amount of interest around the globe.”

Whisky Auctioneer’s auctions are world leading and record breaking. Unmatched in auction

volume, variety of bottles offered, prices achieved, global reach, service standards upheld

and broadness of knowledge and expertise, the company is truly a global authority.