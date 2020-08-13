6 Ways to Have Great Sex without an Erection

Most people see sex as something that is almost synonymous with getting an erection. Most people assume that sex begins when a penis becomes hard enough for intercourse and ends when it becomes soft again, but that isn’t always how things actually work. Anyone with a penis will know that they simply can’t get or stay hard on demand – and even if you struggle to get an erection, this doesn’t mean that you can’t still have great sex.

Thanks to the media and common biases, people often feel insulted or that a man doesn’t desire them if he doesn’t get an erection, but this is a complete myth. Men with erectile dysfunction may feel an immense amount of sexual desire yet still struggle to get or maintain an erection. Sadly, this common myth has led to people taking it personally if their partner doesn’t get an erection or the man themselves feeling bad about themselves as a result.

The truth is that an erection is not needed for either party to enjoy having sex. Here are some ways that you can have great sex that doesn’t rely on an erection.

Struggling with Not Getting Hard?

Although there are plenty of non-penetrative options that you can try if you are struggling to get an erection, it’s understandable if you would still like to get one. Thankfully, there are several treatment options for erectile dysfunction that will depend on the underlying cause. Visit your doctor who will be able to determine whether the cause is physical or mental and go from there. You may also want to try erectile dysfunction treatments like Viagra (sildenafil) or Cialis (Tadalafil) which are available online. The Viagra from Manual comes highly recommended as you can choose what strength you need, how many tablets you want to buy and how regularly you would like them delivered.

Sex Toys

If your partner wants to enjoy penetrative sex, you don’t need to exclusively use your penis to do this. In fact, the pair of you can get a whole lot of pleasure from using sex toys, and there’s certainly no shortage of them on the market to choose from. Dildos, vibrating sex toys, and ‘love eggs’ are just some common sex toy choices that can be an excellent substitute that you can thoroughly enjoy together.

Strap-Ons

Many people assume that strap-ons are for people who don’t have penises, but the truth is that anybody can use them. Even if you’ve got a penis, you can still use a strap-on if you want to give your partner the experience of penetration but are struggling to get or maintain an erection. Plus, even if you do have an erection, it can be a fun way of trying something new.

Non-Penetrative Sexual Acts

Most people tend to view sex as the act of penetration, but the truth is that there’s so much more to it! There are loads of sexual acts that you can try that don’t require penetration. Oral sex, kissing and erotic massage are just a few of the things that you could try with your partner to spice up your sex life and take the pressure off you to get an erection. Bear in mind that many people with vaginas actually prefer clitoral stimulation over penetration, so anything that does this will always be a big win.

Stimulate Your Penis

Despite what most people believe, you can still experience a lot of sexual pleasure and even reach an orgasm without an erection. Communicate with your partner about the issues that you have been experiencing and ask them to stimulate your penis while it is soft in much the same way that they would do if it was hard. Just because you are struggling to get an erection, doesn’t mean that the nerve endings aren’t there and that you won’t enjoy it – chances are it will be just as good.

Mental Stimulation

There are plenty of ways to experience sexual pleasure with your partner without actually touching one another – and it can be a great way to spice up your sex life and try something new in your relationship. You might want to play a sexy game together, watch porn, share your fantasies with each other or even watch some porn that you both enjoy.

Mutual Masturbation

Mutual masturbation is another good option to try if you are struggling to get an erection during sex. Not only do some people find it easier to get an erection when they are masturbating, it can also be a great way to explore each other and find out what you both enjoy by observing what you do to yourselves, which can improve your sex life in the future.

Even if you struggle to get and maintain an erection, there are plenty of ways that you can still enjoy a healthy and fulfilling sex life with your partner.