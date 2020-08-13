FURIOUS locals near Edinburgh’s Royal Mile have slammed the council, after they tarmacked over a beloved landmark.

The St. John’s Cross was a raised monument situated on the mile, which marked the historical boundary between the city and the Canongate area.

However, it was revealed online on Tuesday, that the cobbled sign has been tarmacked over by Edinburgh City Council.

Images show the decorative symbol before the works, compared to the flat, black surface that has been left behind.

The council said on Twitter that the tarmac was “a temporary solution” due to “serious deterioration” of the monument.

However, the move has been slammed by locals, who claim they were not told, including Nikki Laird who used to work in Canongate.

She posted the photos on Twitter, saying: “Can you explain why you’ve done this?

“Especially with it being on The Royal Mile. At least you’ve not taken down the plaque.”

According to the plaque, the Knights of St John’s cross was put in place in 1987.

The Knights were said to have owned buildings in the area and provided help to those in need.

They eventually went on to form the St John’s Ambulance Trust.

The move has been roundly criticised by social media users.

Samuel Ingram, a British paralympic Judo competitor, said: “Some sort of explanation would be great Edinburgh Council?”

@DbDegrees posted: “What? Is this a tarmac catastrophe or something else? History is what tourists come to Edinburgh for, certainly not the fake German Christmas market”.

@cutteroo added: “What on Earth?”

And @Litter_Hero_Edi wrote: “What a f****** disgrace.”

Edinburgh Council also tweeted a response, saying: “This is a temporary measure as the setts had significantly deteriorated and were posing a danger to pedestrians.

“We’re working to implement a permanent repair as soon as possible, which will return St John’s Cross, which is still intact under the surfacing, to its former condition.”

It is not the first time Edinburgh Council have been criticised for tarmacking landmarks.

Locals were furious in August 2019 after tarmac was used to fill patches of the Royal Mile.

Many were also stunned by their decision to sell off iconic mosiacs which decorate they city’s Rose Street, after claiming they were a “trip hazard”.

A spokeswoman for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “We would like to reassure residents that this is not a permanent repair – this is an urgent temporary measure as the setts had significantly deteriorated and were posing a trip hazard to pedestrians.

“We are working with relevant partners to implement a permanent solution to reinstate the St John’s Cross as soon as possible.”