Edinburgh investment manager achieves highest possible rating

AN EDINBURGH based fixed-income investment manager has been has been awarded A+ ratings across the board by the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Independent company, Cameron Hume Limited, has gained the awards following PRI’s annual report.

The 2020 looked at the company’s Strategy & Governance and each fixed income asset class that the firm manages.

In each case Cameron Hume outperformed its peer group average, receiving an A+ rating in every category.

The PRI outlines six Principles for Investment, which are a voluntary and aspirational set of investment principles that encourage the incorporation of Environment, Social and Governance factors into investment practice.

A+ is the highest possible rating, with E being the lowest.

The median score for the company’s Strategy & Governance is A and for all other relevant categories is B, which the Cameron Hume say “make it clear they have out-performed in all categories in terms of responsible investment policies and practice.”

Managing Director of Cameron Hume, Christian Torkington, said: “I am thrilled that we have received the highest rating possible from the PRI this year.

“Cameron Hume has held a very strong commitment to the principles that the PRI stands for over a number of years and we are proud of our ESG-integrated investment process.”