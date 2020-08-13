Here’s why Blackout Eyelet Curtains Are a Must Have?

Homeowners choose various treatments for their windows to dress them up nicely or for their added benefits. If you are currently looking for something that not only dresses up your windows but also offers exceptional features & painless maintenance, you should try blackout eyelet curtains. Combined with the features of both eyelet & blackout, they serve the purposes as their name implies. Neither they are a new trend nor scary. In this article, we have rounded up a few reasons to help you understand their importance & know why they are a must-have?

They Control Noise

If you live near a busy road or noisy neighbors, you must be sick of the noise. Opt for blackout eyelet curtains to end the struggle & have a peaceful and quiet place. They have an added layer at the back that acts as a guard against noise and eliminates excess sounds. Moreover, the dense material at the front side blocks sound as well. With eyelet headings, you can open or close them any time according to your need. They are a great investment (help to create a peaceful environment like office) if you work from home.

Save On Bills

Believe it or not, blackout curtains block the energy escape & help to maintain the interior’s temperature. According to a study, about 25%of the energy is wasted through windows which increases the working of temperature maintenance systems and adds up to the electricity bills. But with these panels close, you can keep your place cool during summer and warm during winter effortlessly. It’ll reduce the electricity consumption and help you save money on electricity bills & reduce human carbon consumption.

Provide Privacy

Modern interiors have French doors, large glass windows & even glass walls which no doubt look pretty well but put the privacy more at risk. Due to seeing through walls & windows privacy invasion is very common but blackout drapes are a permanent solution to protect your place from prying eyes of people. Especially when the interior is bright it hides everything and makes the interior look dark and blank from outside. Thick and opaque fabric shields your soft furnishings and wall paint as well.

Protect Soft Furnishings

Soft furnishings, wall paints, and furniture are more at risk if your room is facing north which means the sun will shine directly more often. Although sunlight is a good mood booster but can damage the interior, fade furniture & curtains by constantly beating them down. Buying Blackout eyelet panels can seal the sunlight and keep it out to help you have as fresh interior as new. So save money on buying new furniture or its upholstery and buy a pair of these drapes immediately.

Ease of Maintenance

Eyelet headings offer easy maintenance, you can open and close them anytime by sliding it on the rod. For instance, you can open or flat the folds and clean them using a soft brush or vacuum cleaner. And even if you want to wash them, you can simply take the panels off from the rod, tie its tiebacks with a cord, close the ringlets in a fabric bag & put them in a thin cotton bag before putting them into the washing machine. Always use a quick and gentle cycle. You don’t need to use a drying machine for drying them or iron to remove creases. Air drying and steaming is used for both these purposes respectively.

Suitable For All Windows

They are suitable for all kinds of Windows and fit right on two poles. They can be hung straight down from the rod in different styles of windows (bay, round, rectangle, large glass). Moreover they are a perfect choice to show off the print of your panels. Matched with the contemporary fabric and beautiful colour eyelet headings a room into the modern age. You can use them in open houses, show houses, and even in traditional interior decors. They are suitable for all seasons as well.

To put it simply, these curtains are soft, durable and have high performance. The perfectly offer room darkening, thermal insulating, noise reduction, privacy protection, energy-saving properties. The best part, they are readily accessible in beautiful colors. You can also visit here for purchasing of blackout curtains at Imperial Rooms online store of UK.