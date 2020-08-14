Amazon delivery man sacked after urinating against garage of family who recently lost father and husband to Covid-19- Viral Video News

DISGUSTING footage shows the moment an Amazon delivery driver urinates in the street against the garage of a recently bereaved family.

Sarah Merrix, 44, shared the revolting video to highlight the “unacceptable” behaviour, which hits all the closer to home as she recently lost her partner, Dom Merrix, to Covid-19.

In the clip taken yesterday [Thur], the driver is seen relieving himself against Sarah’s property before handling parcels without sanitising or washing his hands.

As the video begins, the driver is seen parked up on the street in Portsmouth.

He jumps out and pops the boot, to reveal a load of parcels bearing the Amazon smile logo.

He then walks over to Sarah’s garage, unzips his trousers and begins to urinate.

He looks around quickly before fastening his trousers and heading back to the car, treading in the puddle of urine as he goes.

Without washing or sanitising his hands, he then picks up and removes several parcels from his boot ready to deliver.

A horrified Sarah took to social media to complain to Amazon, sharing the video and saying: “Can you please explain to me why your driver is taking a p*** against my garage?”

“Is this acceptable behaviour, I suggest you trace him and send him back to clean my garage. If he is not available then I suggest you send professional cleaners. Before I send this video to the police.

“Also as it’s been pointed out as I was too angry at the start.

“He didn’t wash his hands with water or even antibacterial wash, no gloves and then handed packages to a customer that had no idea what he had done.

“Disgusting cretin.”

The clip has outraged social media users.

Alister Williams wrote: “All those germs he’s putting all over everyone’s packages! Definitely breaching Health and Safety.”

Natalie Reynolds added: “Jesus especially in the current situation we can’t even cough or sneeze let alone urinate on someone’s property! Gross.”

And Stephen Morgan said: “That is disgusting.”

Speaking today, customer service adviser Sarah said: “This Covid-19 is very raw to us and I am trying to get the point over that his actions could harm someone.

“I lost my partner 18 weeks ago to this virus. I don’t want sympathy, I just want to get the seriousness of hygiene out there.

“I’m angry and upset. It’s just disgusting my 10-year-old opens that garage and if I hadn’t had an alert of motion I wouldn’t have known.

“She or I could have put our hands in it or anything, plus the lady he delivered to was unaware he had done this.

“Amazon apologised and offered a professional clean and a hamper. I don’t think they seem to understand the seriousness of this.

“All their staff should be wearing masks and gloves when delivering. They should have some sort of device that if they need to go to the toilet they can use it in their car away from public eyes, kids play out in my street.

“I’d like a professional clean or maybe a new garage door as there is now a smell of urine during the heat.

“I think they should also apologise to the lady down the road and send her a bunch of flowers too.”

A source at Amazon [Fri] today confirmed the driver involved was self-employed.

An Amazon spokeswoman said: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners.

“The driver will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon.”