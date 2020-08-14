Brewery launches big beer showcase under Billy Connolly mural- Business News Scotland

Independent brewery Glasgow Beer Works (GBW) have today announced plans for a Glaswegian craft beer showcase at the heart of Glasgow. The three week event will be held in their socially distant beer garden on Osborne Street, underneath the much-loved mural of The Big Yin; Billy Connolly by John Byrne.

The Big Beer Showcase starts on Thursday August 27 celebrating Glasgow’s booming craft beer scene. A collection of Glasgow’s most exciting independent brewers will pop-up behind the bar, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy a pint of a variety of delicious local brews, not being served in beer gardens elsewhere in the city centre.

Taking part in the festival are Dead End Brew Machine, Overtone, Hidden Lane Brewing, Simple Things Fermentation, Upfront Brewing, Ride Brewing and Acid Brewing Cartel, alongside Glasgow Beer Works very own locally crafted brews.

Beer fans can also enjoy a special Glasgow craft brew tasting as part of the showcase. For just £25, guests can taste five different beers, learn more about their story, flavour and how they have been brewed. The tasting is served with delicious tacos of your choice from local street food talent, Yu-ca-Taco.

Yu-ca-taco take up their residency on July 21, serving a range of authentic Mexican delights, including fresh tacos, bites and snacks.

Allan Rimmer, co-founder of Glasgow Beer Works said:

“This summer for us was supposed to be a celebration of a new time in our craft beer journey, with a new brewery and a great beer garden to host our Glasgow Beer Works brews.

It’s been a shame to see so many of the traditional beer festivals cancel or be put on hold as they are always a great opportunity for craft beer fans to discover new favourites, so we’ve decided to host our own showcase.

If you buy a ticket for our tasting it’s a great opportunity to try brews from our fellow Glasgow craft contemporaries and discover their flavour profiles and craft stories. Or if you just want to pop-in, you can enjoy a pint from the tap at your ease, in a safe environment at our fantastic city centre location.”

Kim Germann, from Yu-ca-taco said:

“Fresh vibrant ingredients and a complex balance of flavours are what we do, packed into traditional soft corn tacos, Or, if you don’t like tacos, we have other options too!

We’re very excited to be down at Osborne Street with Glasgow Beer Works. Could there be a better match for craft beer? We don’t think so. Come on down to Osborne Street to find out for yourself.”

The showcase is free to enter for the public, however punters can reserve tickets and a table on Eventbrite for the beer tasting in advance or by visiting Glasgow Beer Work’s Facebook or Instagram.

At the beer garden social distancing rules will be adhered to along with table service to ensure a relaxing atmosphere.