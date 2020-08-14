A CEO whose brother was diagnosed with motor neurone disease has joined the executive board of a charity hoping to support those affected.

Adrian Murphy, head of Glasgow based Murphy Wealth, is hoping to fight back against the “cruel” illness by lending his skills to the Board of Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Scotland.

The appointment was announced today by the charity, with Adrian “looking forward” to bringing his business acumen to the role.

Adrian, whose brother was diagnosed in 2018, says he has “first-hand knowledge of the havoc and pain” the disease causes.

His role will be to assist the Charity in achieving its many objectives, which include fundraising, research and providing physical, financial, practical and emotional support to those affected by the debilitating and terminal condition.

Adrian said: “I am honoured to join the Board and I look forward to bringing my energy and enthusiasm to the role.

“This is a cruel progressive disease which has a devastating impact on the daily lives of those suffering and their families.

“I have the greatest admiration and respect for not only those who are enduring this illness, but also for the valuable work carried out by MND Scotland to alleviate the distress and misery of those affected by it.

“The number of cases is increasing every year and it is vital that a cure be found.

“I am also a huge fan of Doddie Weir who has done a sterling job of heightening the profile of MND, despite coping with his own condition.

“The more publicity the disease gets, the more chance of raising funds for research into a cure, plus it helps the public to understand Motor Neuron Disease.

Adrian Murphy took over the reins of wealth management advisory firm Murphy Wealth in 2016 from his father Brian Murphy, who is currently chairman and set up the company over 40 years ago.

