Impact on private hire taxi insurance during and after Covid-19

Although lockdown restrictions have largely been lifted in the UK, life hasn’t quite returned to normal for most. Many companies are asking employees to work from home. Those who drive may be confused about how this affects their car.

One sector that has been hit particularly hard is the taxi industry. Drivers will want clarification on a range of topics, especially their private hire taxi insurance cover, as this is a big expense at a time when income is low.

For this reason, we have created this guide to answer some common questions that private hire drivers will have during and after the coronavirus crisis.

Is there help available if I can’t pay for my private hire insurance premium?

Insurers are being asked to help drivers who are struggling to pay for their policy by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). If you find yourself in difficulty, the first thing to do is to contact your insurance company. They will be able to discuss a range of support options to help you best in these trying times.

You will be able to ask for help from 18th May to 8th August 2020, many firms will be extending support past these dates. The support you may receive could be in the form of the following:

Reviewing your level of cover

Reassessing your level of risk e.g. you may be driving less due to lockdown

Waiving cancellation fees or any fees associated with amending a policy

Your monthly payments could be reduced through these temporary measures. Anyone who has paid for their private hire insurance upfront may receive a partial refund, depending on their circumstances including any changes to cover.

If the above adjustments do not reduce your premium, insurers are encouraged to defer payments for a period of one to three months. Some firms may even decide to extend this beyond three months, although this will be up to their discretion. If a private hire insurance company isn’t able to offer these measures, support could be provided in the form of the following:

Accepting reduced repayments

Waiving missed or late payment fees

Allowing taxi drivers to amend their repayment date at no additional cost

Should I notify my insurer that my driving habits have changed?

Each private hire insurance company has different criteria. For this reason, you will need to check with them to see if any policy updates are necessary. If your taxi isn’t being used as much as it was before, your cover may be cheaper. Ensure that you do check if any administration fees are applicable when making policy adjustments.

My cover is due for renewal but I’m unable to get through to the insurer

Many call centres across the UK are operating at reduced capacity due to office closures. This means that a lot of staff are working from home and it could take longer to speak to an advisor via telephone.

However, if you do wish to cancel your private hire insurance policy, you should be able to stop it from renewing automatically by sending an email to the company. A number of firms also allow you to use live chat features through their app or website.

My taxi isn’t being used. Can I declare it off-road?

Yes, you can get a Statutory Off Road Notice (SORN) for your taxi, as long as it is being parked on private land. This means you are legally declaring your vehicle being off the road. You will also receive a full refund on any remaining months’ road tax you have paid for. Additionally, you will no longer need private hire insurance in place as your car is not being used.

However, if your taxi is damaged or stolen, it will no longer be insured without cover in place. Also, you will not be allowed to drive the vehicle.

What will happen to my private hire insurance premium after Covid-19?

As the UK went into lockdown in late March, the price of private hire taxi insurance started to decrease as firms saw a considerable drop in the number of pursued claims. This was largely as a result of fewer cars on the roads resulting in a lower chance of potential collisions.

No doubt, in the months ahead, as the wider economy starts to rebound, the number of vehicles on the roads will substantially increase. On balance, this will mean that the number of incidents will also increase in corelation, meaning firms will have to pay out on these claims. This will ultimately drive the price up for all motorists, especially those with private hire insurance cover.

Taxi drivers on average travel a lot more miles than the average motorist and they are likely to see a larger increase in their premiums along with the fact that these policies are more expensive to begin with.

To summarise, a number of support options are available for taxi drivers and policies can be adjusted to meet current and future needs. As the coronavirus situation improves, the price of cover is likely to increase. Professionals should compare private hire taxi insurance as soon as possible, as premiums could be set to rise in the months ahead.