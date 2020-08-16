HIBERNIAN owner Ron Gordon is confident there would be widespread support among SPFL members for docking clubs points if their players shun Covid-19 rules.

Gordon has described the high-profile breaches of regulations in recent weeks as ‘disheartening and disappointing’, accusing the ‘Aberdeen 8’ and Boli Bolingoli of ‘jeopardising the whole game’.

Jonny Hayes, Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove, Craig Bryson, Bruce Anderson, Dylan McGeouch, Matty Kennedy and Michael Devlin visited a bar in the Granite City before two players tested positive for the virus.

Celtic defender Bolingoli made the astonishingly irresponsible decision to travel to Spain and return without quarantining.

The players and clubs are the subjects of various Scottish FA and SPFL charges dished out last week, but Gordon would be open to even more hardline measures – and reckons he would not be the only one.

Asked about the prospect of points deductions, Gordon said: “I would not be opposed to that.

“I think there has to be somewhere you draw the line. It needs to be proposed before you could actually implement it, but I believe there would be support around the league for that.

“It [the breaches] is disappointing when you contrast it with all the effort the leagues and the clubs have gone to in order to get the game back in a safe way.

“All clubs, including Hibs, have gone to great lengths, to put resources in place to create the right environment – a safe environment – so it’s disheartening when a couple of players go off the track.

“That really jeopardises the whole game, which is a real shame.”

Gordon, speaking to Hibs TV’s The Match programme, confirmed that there are no automatic disciplinary measures in place if any of his players break the rules – but is confident they are aware of the ‘dire’ consequences.

The Hibees’ US-based owner is back in Edinburgh and, having adhered to his own period of quarantine, is now able to attend matches, play golf with boss Jack Ross and play a more active part in transfer and contract negotiations.

And he offered an update on the chase for ‘terrific’ Rangers star Ross McCrorie, who has been the subject of two bids from the capital club.

Gordon continued: “I don’t like to litigate negotiations in public, but we are in conversation.

“Ross is a terrific young player and we would love to explore those possibilities.

“I think he is very interested in coming to Hibs and if we could move that along then it would be great.”

On hearing that McCrorie now has his heart set on a switch to Easter Road, he added: “I love to hear that! The number one precondition for any players coming to Hibs is that this is the club they want to play for.

“Ross has made that point, which is good.”

Gordon, meanwhile, has expressed his determination to tie in-form forward Martin Boyle down to a new deal.

PASSIONATE

The Australia internationalist is out of contract next summer and, with two goals and a series of irrepressible displays under his belt already this season, he has no shortage of suitors.

Celtic, Stoke City and Huddersfield are among the clubs to have been credited with an interest in the player in the past.

But Gordon added: “Martin has been such a terrific player for us and he adds so much to us, on the field, in the locker room – and we are in conversations with him.

“This is a club he is very passionate about and loves to play for.

“So hopefully those conversations will end with something that makes sense for Hibs and makes sense for him.”