How to close a company?

Running a business is not an easy task. You have to do so many things to maintain your business. Sometimes your business runs smoothly while sometime you may face so many challenges. You can create a company with some easy process, but when it comes to closing down a limited company, you should be aware of the different methods and situations. Without any professional help, you can’t close down a limited company. There are many agencies which will help you in this situation. Here we will discuss some tips which help you.

Closing a limited company

Most of the people think about this if they are unable to manage their company. There are some who are unable to pay the bounce back loans, and they are struggling to survive in this situation. At this stage, it will be better to visit some expert agencies who will help you and provide you the support. They will support you in closing down a limited company by following the laws.

About the laws to closing a company

The law of closing a company matter upon the company type. There is a different law for different companies. There are two types of company one is solvent, and another is insolvent. If you have an insolvent company, then you should speak to an insolvency practitioner. An insolvency practitioner can recommend you the best methods to close a company.

If you want to close a solvent company with assets in a tax-efficient manner, then you should speak to the voluntary member liquidation. If a company has not been traded for the last three months, then it means your company is strike off. At this stage, you have to remove your company name from the official registrar by contacting the company’s house. This is the cheapest way of closing down a limited company.

How to close a limited company?

To close down a company, the first thing which you should do is inform to company house. To close a limited company, you can try some other ways. In the below section, we describe some of the ways which help you.

If you want to close your company, you must visit the company’s house for voluntarily wound up. You can only be struck off your company from the registrar; then, you should fits with these below conditions. Your company has not sold any stock from the last three months. If you have not changed your company names in the last three months. If you don’t have any agreements with creditors. If there are no existing debts.

If you don’t satisfy the above conditions, then you must voluntarily liquidate your business.

If you satisfy the above conditions, then you have to fill the forms. You have to fill the DS01 form properly and attached the proper documents in it. After this, you should submit it to the companies house. Close your company via Member’s voluntary liquidation

If your company is solvent but doesn’t fit with the above-required points, then you can use this process. You can liquidate your business using a member’s voluntary liquidation. For Member’s voluntary liquidation, you have to eligible for the below requirements.

If you want to retire, then it will be appropriate for you. If you want to step down from your business and you don’t have anyone who wants to run this If you want to make your career in any other background. Etc. If you never trade your company before

If your company is never traded, then you should visit the director of the company. If the director agreed with your thoughts and decision, then you can submit the DS01 application. After that, you have to wait for three months for some legal access.

Close a company with debts

If you want to close your company because you are unable to pay it bills, then you need a creditor’s voluntary liquidation. The company’s director will agree with this if the company can’t pay its debts and if almost 75% of the company’s shareholders agree for this.

Closing a company doesn’t cost more for you. It is an easy process where you only have to fill the application by submitting your legal documents. If you strike off your company through the company’s house, it will cost you a little, but if you do this with the help of Member’s voluntary liquidation, it will cost more to you. So, it will be your choice about which option you should choose.

Conclusion

If you are also under pressure to close down your company, you should visit the experts who can help you. For this, you need advice and support which you can get fromInsolvency Support. Here you can get multiple ideas from the experts or professionals who can make your work easy.