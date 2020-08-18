A LABOURER has gone viral after ordering a two-man tent – and receiving a tiny version just slightly taller than a can of beer.

David Adam paid £50 to a seller on Facebook marketplace for the two blue two-man tents after seeing them advertised on a camping group.

The 47-year-old from Cardonald, Glasgow was hoping to take the pop-up tents, which he thought would be around four foot tall, on his travels around Scotland.

But he couldn’t believe his eyes on Saturday when a tiny package arrived containing two pouches that were small enough to fit on one hand.

The keen camper decided to stage a photoshoot in his garden showing just how tiny his purchase was – whilst using a can of Tennents beer as a size comparison prop.

David took several photographs of his tent, showing how the beer almost touches the roof of the item.

Another shot shows David sitting on the grass with the tent placed a few yards behind him to give the impression the tent was the usual expected size.

David’s friend is then shown standing next to the online shopping fail – with it barely even reaching his knees.

David shared the post on Facebook, warning people: “Don’t buy a tent online”.

The post has since attracted thousands of likes and been shared across various social media channels including Twitter and Instagram.

One Facebook user wrote: “You should have asked for a two man rather than a two can tent mate.”

Another viewer said: “What a spoiler I thought it was a mega can of T.”

One social media follower wrote: “That is hilarious lol.”

And another humoured Facebook user said: “My dog wouldn’t even fit in that. Keep your beer dry though.”

Speaking today, David said: “My sister had ordered a couple for us. I’ve camped for 25 years and usually go up north so I was just looking for a spare one.

“It arrived and my sister said it was small, but I obviously didn’t realise how small until I saw it.

“I just got it out in the back garden and had a laugh with it.

“I took it down the pub after as well and put it up there too.

“My neighbour’s wean tried and couldn’t even fit in it.

“It would be lucky for a cat to fit in it. There’s not even a door on it. I can’t get it back in the wee bag.

“It has this tiny wee tray bit at the top to put things. It would maybe fit a bank card or some keys and it looks waterproof at the top.

“There’s a wee pocket in there and everything. I don’t know if they just sent me a sample or what.”

David added: “If they got £50 for every sale they got, they would have made a mint. We found out it came from China but the seller page has disappeared now though.

“I’m not too bothered to be honest, I had a good laugh with it.”