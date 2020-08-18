ADORABLE photos show Scotland’s youngest munro-bagger – who ticked off two in one day aged just ten weeks.

Baby Innis Henderson was snapped by parents Chloe, 28, and Lee 30, at top of Scotland’s tenth highest munro on Friday following a 1214m ascent.

The athletic family climbed Ben Lawers in Perth and Kinross, before immediately going on to scale nearby 1103m Beinn Ghlas in just six and a half hours.

The gorgeous baby’s achievement is all the more impressive considering he was born via emergency caesarean just ten weeks ago.

Photos taken at the top of Ben Lawers show Innis with a cheeky grin, being propped up with a protective hand by dad Lee.

Another shows the baby alongside the family dog, Millie, who also came along for the ascent.

A photo of Innis on the descent shows him smiling widely, having clearly enjoyed the tough hike.

Proud mum Chloe, from Newburgh, Fife, took to Facebook shortly after the climb to share the stunning photos.

She posted the images saying: “Two munros completed and what a wee cracker Innis has been all day. As always Millie smashed it.”

The family’s achievement has blown away social media users.

Debbie Vause wrote: “Amazing absolutely love it and well done to mama getting up there ten weeks after having such a beautiful baby.”

Claire Elford added: “Laughing at the arm reaching round (obviously with a firm hold).”

And Moira Butler said: “Oh this is lovely, but it did kick start my vertigo.”

Speaking today, hairdresser Chloe said: “It was good, he was very content.

“I have done that particular munro before and it took much longer with Innis because we stopped for regularly to feed him and let him out his carrier for a stretch and a wee play.

“My husband carried him most of the way and I carried him for the last part. I coped well, but the last section was extremely steep and took us some time.

I had an emergency section 10 weeks ago but had it in my head I wanted to get back to munros asap

“Innis has always been a really good baby, loves his carrier and we always go for walks as a family on a Sunday. We decided we felt it was time to try a munro.

“I was over the moon, feeling quite proud. The reaction online has been mostly good.

“I posted it hoping to inspire others that you can get out with your baby.

“So many new mums can feel trapped indoors with a baby and I hope someone who maybe feels that way can see the photo and encourage them to get out and about.”