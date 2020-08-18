Skye’s NOT the limit: Argos sends in home deliveries to more Scottish islands

Argos is dialing up its delivery service in the Scottish islands this summer so that shoppers in some of the remotest areas of the country can get the products they want delivered directly to their homes.

Launching yesterday, over 98% of residents living on the main Scottish islands can order large items, from furniture to fridges, from Argos.co.uk and have them delivered on a day of their choice.

The offer is just one of the ways Argos is expanding its home delivery service to make shopping more flexible and convenient for customers across the length and breadth of the UK.

The trial will bring Argos deliveries to 41,000 more homes and another 56 islands, including Shetland, Orkney, the Inner Hebrides and the Western Isles.

Orders will be making their way across land and sea, travelling up to 435 miles to reach customers’ homes. Delivery and collection prices will match those available in the rest of the UK and customers can to choose and book a specific delivery date for the first time.

As in the rest of the UK, delivery drivers will also take products to specific rooms for customers where feasible.

The number of products available for residents has risen from 12,500 to around 20,000 including washing machines, sofas and fridges.

The trial steps up Argos’s existing home delivery service for smaller items on the islands and large items to the Isle of Skye.

Argos is extending its successful partnership with Arrow XL, a home delivery and collection provider, for the expanded offer.

“In 2018, the retailer also rolled out an upgraded delivery service in the Scottish Highlands, bringing more certainty and choice by providing customers with the ability to book a specific delivery date when placing their order.

Argos continues to invest in digital as well as different ways for customers to shop quickly and conveniently.

Argos.co.uk is the third largest retail website in the UK and around 60% of Argos sales now start online. Over 184 Sainsbury’s convenience stores offer Argos Click & Collect and Argos’s market leading Fast Track same day delivery service grew by nearly 5% last year.

Laurence Garnett, Head of Supply Chain and Logistics Strategy at Sainsbury’s said: “Argos is committed to delivering convenience and flexibility for customers alongside outstanding choice and value.

“It’s our mission to make their lives easier and this trial will mean that whether shoppers are in Shetland or the Western Isles, they can choose from around 20,000 products and get them delivered quickly and conveniently.

“We’ll be listening closely to customer and colleague feedback over the next few months.”