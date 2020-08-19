With the ever growing sneaker resale market taking over, it’s important that you know how to spot the differences in authenticity and illegitimacy.

Today we break down how to spot a Real vs Fake sneaker with the help of Yankeekicks. In October 2019 Yankeekicks uploaded photos of the Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott Cactus Jack to their sister company IG page SnkrsDen days before their limited public release. Sneakerheads were losing their minds trying to win raffles or find a guy who knows a guy to get a their own. But where there are popular limited issue kicks, there’s someone who will sell you a pair; whether they are real or not.

And if there’s one thing Yaniv Bar, CEO and founder of Yankeekicks, can’t stand it’s fake sneakers. So began the Real vs Fake and Cop vs Copy posts. Once Yankeekicks got their hands on an authentic pair of sneakers, they would also look out for bogus pairs and put them to the test. Basically buying fakes so others wouldn’t have to. After all, average sneaker fans and collectors simply can’t afford to get scammed.

Through IG sneakerheads could compare images for themselves and take a guess at which sneaker was real and how they could tell. Then, follow up posts would reveal the answers. It was a great way to bring the sneaker community together and not just entertain, but educate those who might not know better. This would later be followed up with articles through the Yankeekicks blog and in-depth video breakdowns on the SnkrsDen Youtube channel. Later Real vs Fake would include Yeezys, Jordans, and Air Forces.

Although the pandemic has slowed down suppliers, or cancelled releases, the two latest posts with the Ben & Jerry Chunky Dunky and the Off-White Jordan 4 Sail show this is only the beginning. Want to know how to spot the differences? Check out the links and test your sneakerhead skills with Yankeekicks. Real vs Fake and SnkrsDen Copy vs Copy.