After 16 years in the wilderness, Leeds United will be back in the big time of Premier League football next season.

Few clubs split opinions like Leeds but, under the stewardship of the inspirational coach Marcelo Bielsa, most will agree that this Leeds team will be a welcome addition to the English Premier League .

As is to be expected of any newly promoted club, Leeds have already been active in the transfer market. The signings to date have been focused on securing the services of some of those who took them up and investing in long-term prospects.

Helder Costa and Illan Meslier have both had their loan deals made permanent, while Jack Harrison has signed for a further season on loan from Manchester City. The player from last season’s crop of loanees that Bielsa would most like to sign up permanently has to be Ben White, but Brighton & Hove Albion have so far been reluctant to allow their highly-rated central defender to leave.

Looking to the future, Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic), Cody Drameh (Fulham) and Charlie Allen (Linfield) have all been snapped up.

So far so good, but further recruitment is required if Leeds are to aim for more than mere survival and to truly establish themselves back in the top-flight. In addition to at least one central defender, a goalkeeper, a regular goalscorer and a left-back will all be high on the list of priorities.

Leeds Betting Odds

The run-up to a new season is a time when many fans look to have a bet on the pre-season ante-post betting markets, so it can be a great time to see what the bookies have to offer in terms of free bets for new customers .

It’s more difficult than ever for a promoted team to challenge at the top of the Premier League , but Leeds would appear to have a better chance than most. It might be a bet for the die-hard fan only, but Leeds are on offer at 200/1 with bet365 to win the 2020-21 Premier League title.

Securing Champions League football at the first attempt looks a huge ask too but, for those who envisage a Top 4 Finish for the Whites, you can get betting odds of 33/1 with bet365. In terms of a Top 6 Finish, BetFred offers 16/1 on Leeds challenging for a place in Europe.

In reality, finishing in the top-half of the table would be deemed a success and Leeds can be backed at 5/2 with William Hill for a Top 10 Finish next season.

A little over a year ago Norwich City were promoted to the Premier League as Championship title winners and we all know how that went. Leeds under Bielsa look capable of avoiding a similar fate, but for those fearing (or hoping for) the worse, Betfair Sportsbook offers odds of 4/1 on Leeds going straight back down again.