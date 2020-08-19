Lyndon Dykes has vowed to repay the faith Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has shown in him after signing a four-year deal and being handed the number nine jersey.

The striker completed his £2 million switch to the English Championship side from Livingston yesterday.

Dykes, who is also expected to commit his international future to Scotland ahead of Australia, makes the move south of the border after scoring 14 goals in just over a year with the Lions.

The 24-year-old is now desperate to make an impression south of the border under the former Rangers boss.

Dykes, who was also the subject of failed bids from Barnsley, said: “I’m buzzing, obviously! Being at Livingston was great but to be at a club like this, I just want to put my head down now and kick on.

“It’s great as a striker when you are given that jersey. It’s a big thing and I am keen to get that shirt on and get out playing.

“I am a player who works hard for the team. I like to work hard for my team-mates, I want them to know that I’m putting it in for them. I am always going to give 100 per cent.

“I am always willing to learn and hopefully I can score a few goals as well.”

Dykes has also made it clear that he will not shy away from the physical nature of the English second tier after earning praise for roughing up the Celtic and Rangers defences last season.

He told QPR’s official website: “That’s not a worry for me. I like that side of the game sometimes – I’m willing to get in there and rough some people up.”

Warburton is thrilled to have finally secured the capture of the marksman ahead of the London club kicking off the new campaign next month.

Warburton said: “I am delighted, delighted! He is a player who can score goals and he showed his quality against Rangers and Celtic last season.

“He is a hard worker, a good finisher and I think he is going to go on to become a good international for Scotland.

“He is still young and raw, and there is a lot of development potential in him.

“A lot of good work has been done and he has worked very hard in Scotland, and we hope very much that we can help him move to the next level.”