MV Glen Sannox’s bulbous bow replaced-Business News Scotland

Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Ltd has hailed the removal and replacement of MV Glen Sannox’s bulbous bow another key milestone in progressing the first of two dual fuel vessels towards completion.

Following the ferry’s move to dry dock in Greenock last week, the bulbous bow – the protruding bulb at the front of a ship which modifies the way water flows around the hull – has been removed by engineers.

In 2017, before the official launch of the vessel, the bulbous bow was rejected by maritime classification society Lloyds Register. During inspection, the surveyor deemed the manufacturing process failed to meet International Association of Classification Society (IACS) construction standards.

The replacement of the bulbous bow is a crucial part of MV Glen Sannox’s current programme of remediation work which also includes the installation of deck windows, paint and coating repair, hull cleaning, pipework modification and more.

Identified during the review of the condition of the two dual fuel vessels that was conducted after the shipyard went into administration in August 2019, the work is being led by turnaround director, Tim Hair.

Hair commented: “The removal of the mis-manufactured bulbous bow marks another major landmark in our recovery programme for the dual fuel vessels.

“The journey to getting them to completion has not been without its frustrations, but this latest milestone is another indicator that the project is getting back on track.

“Like all businesses globally, we were impacted by further delays this year due to Covid-19. Now, with over 50% of our workforce back at the yard, operating in line with government guidance and work on both ferries scheduled to ramp up this Autumn, I am confident in the progress we are making and optimistic for the future of the shipyard.”

MV Glen Sannox is scheduled to return to the Ferguson shipyard at the end of August.