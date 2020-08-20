Culture and Entertainment at Home

2020 has really been a year of the unexpected. Those Edinburgh residents that usually love the influx of entertainment that comes with the annual fringe festival are having to find new ways to get their culture fix. The list below outlines some fun and inventive ways to engage with theatre, music, and comedy at home.

See New Theatre Releases from the Front Room

Although physical theatres are not currently packed to the rafters, this does not mean that the performers, writers, and directors have stopped working. There are many amazing resources online which enable people to watch their favourite plays or new releases at home. For example, National Theatre Scotland has created a new program called ‘Seasons of Survival’; a series of over 50 short digital artworks developed by over 100 leading creatives.

Take up a Musical Instrument

Taking up a musical instrument is one of the best ways not only to satisfy that need to hear some live music but to it has been found to benefit the brain in a range of different ways, such as improving long term memory and strengthening executive functions. One of the best tips for choosing a musical instrument as an adult is to go with your tastes. Many people assume that some instruments, like the piano, will simply be out their budget, but purchasing a good quality piano doesn’t have to mean shelling out for Yamaha. You can instead get an unloved second-hand piano and make use of services like a piano restoration London company Courtney Pianos has to offer to improve the quality.

Laugh Out Loud at Comedy’s Best Bits

If you are one of those comedy-lovers who would usually spend their August eagerly queuing up for whatever The Chortle has given the most glowing review, you might find the absence of fringe comedy severely lacking. Luckily, there is a solution. The Greatest Ever Late ‘N’ Live Night, an anthology of footage of Edinburgh’s most legendary comedy sets, is being released weekly. Alternatively, comedians like Tim Key are putting on Livestream comedy shows for all those who love that on the spot feel. The only real disadvantage is for who’s favourite part of live comedy is the rebuttals to the hecklers.

Dance away the Evening

Just as theatre companies have digitally adapted, more and more dance troops are posting footage online. Alternatively, being at home presents the perfect opportunity to try out a style of dance, free from the worry of prying eyes. For those wishing to put on their dancing shoes, there are resources online that can help, such as online instructional videos and digital dance classes.

Get back to the Basics

Reading the text of a favourite play can be a great way to re-engage with it. Not only does reading over particular scenes bring back memories of different productions, but it helps to further an understanding of the characters, plot, and subtext. For those who fancy getting taking this up a level, why not try and act out the play with the family.