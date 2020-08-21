Hibs head coach Jack Ross believes club owner Ron Gordon’s comments regarding a potential Covid-19 points penalty were taken out of context after he came in for criticism from Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

US-based businessman Gordon said in an interview with the club’s own television channel last week that he would not object to that punishment being applied to clubs whose players breached health and safety protocol.

Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli and eight Aberdeen player have already fallen foul of the rules and face being handed Scottish FA suspensions.

Lennon branded his comments as ‘absolute nonsense’ and went on to say, ‘people with glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’.

McInnes talked of ‘hypocritical people’ within the Scottish game.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to St Johnstone, Ross said: “I don’t think he actually said exactly what people said he said, that was a nice introduction (to Scottish football) for him.

“Because, when you strip it right back, he wasn’t quite as forthright as he was made out to be.

“So I think, as he’ll be spending some more time in the country, it was a nice introduction to how things happen.

“We love a row, love a barney, love continuing to stoke that. I didn’t pay too much attention to it, to be honest.”

Ross was also reluctant to get drawn over his disappointment of missing out on Ross McCrorie after the Scotland Under-21 international decided to make the switch from Rangers to Aberdeen instead of Hibs earlier this week.

He added: “Now he’s Derek’s player, so it’s none of my business.

“We want to try and keep improving our squad, but we weren’t able to do it that way so we need to try and find a way of doing that between now and October.

“There’s two ways of looking at it. You can be patient and maybe get the good ones that are taking their time.

“But equally, there’s also the risk you could miss out on the better players if you like.”