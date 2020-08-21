Hibernian defender Paul McGinn admits he is encouraged by Stephen O’Donnell’s endorsement regarding a potential Scotland call-up, after previously brushing off brother John’s backing.

McGinn and current Scotland right-back O’Donnell were on opposite sides in last weekend’s goal-less clash with Motherwell, the latter going on to say after the match that national team manager Steve Clarke should be keeping an eye on the 29-year-old.

Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has constantly made it known to his elder sibling that he is capable of playing on the international stage.

Former St Mirren, Dundee and Partick Thistle full-back Paul, who moved to Easter Road in January, is the first to acknowledge that playing at a club of Hibs’ stature is likely to bolster his national team aspirations, not to mention his competent displays for a team that has accumulated 10 points from the first 12 on offer.

“That’s very nice, I thought he was excellent as well,” said McGinn when informed of O’Donnell’s comments

“John is always on saying you can’t be far away now and that sort of thing.

“He’s seems to think I should be there or thereabouts so that’s nice. I don’t think he would keep hammering it if he didn’t think so.

“I try not to read too much into it since he’s biased as well.

“That’s good to know and you never know.

“I’ll just keep playing well, because I’m at Hibs now there is a lot more eyes on you and your chances increase don’t they? It’s just one of those things.

“First and foremost if I play well then I’m sure Steve Clarke will be watching.”

In arguably the prime of his career, McGinn admits he has never felt so good about himself on the pitch after making a seamless transition from St Mirren to Hibernian.

“I think that comes with age as well,” added McGinn, who is set to line up against St Johnstone tomorrow.

“When I first played at Dundee in the league I was playing really well but you didn’t have that comfort or belief on the ball and when you look back, you think, ‘why didn’t you?’

“It’s just the way it is with youth, I’m at an age now where I’ve played a lot of games and you have more comfort and you relax, it makes the game more easier.

“I’m playing well so hopefully it keeps continuing.”