Child Pool Safety: Tips for Keeping Your Family Safe and Happy This Summer

For many kids, there are few things they love about the summer more than taking a good swim. Not only is it a great way to cool off from intense heat, but it’s also great exercise and tons of fun. However, when it comes to kids and swimming pools, it’s safety rather than the fun that’s the No. 1 priority.

If you’re a parent of young children and are considering getting a swimming pool, then you need to prepare for the responsibilities that come with owning a pool. Continue reading to get some pool safety tips to keep your children out of harm’s way.

1. Teach your kids how to swim.

The best thing you can do for your kids in terms of pool safety is to teach them how to swim and respect the water. Teaching your kids how to swim will increase their comfort and confidence in the water and also allow you to bond with them.

If you don’t feel confident teaching your children how to swim, then get them a swimming instructor. You want to find someone trustworthy with a proven track record, so be sure to do some thorough research online before picking a teacher. Once your kids know how to swim, then half of the safety battle is already won.

2. Learn CPR.

Even if your children know how to swim, accidents can still happen, and you need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. No parent likes to think of their child being in danger, but you have to be realistic, and you are your child’s first line of defense. You need to be prepared to save your children should one of them find themselves drowning.

To protect your kids from drowning, you should take a CPR class. Classes are easy to find and get into, and they’re inexpensive as well. You can get your CPR certification within hours.

3. Fence in your pool.

You can’t watch your child 24/7, and it’s the times when they’re unsupervised that scare parents the most. Kids are bound to get into things they shouldn’t, and there’s only so much you can do to stop it.

Sometimes the best way to keep a kid in check is to just remove temptations. Putting a safety fence around your pool is a great way to keep your kids out of it when you’re not watching and prevent accidental drowning. Most pool drownings happen right in the backyard, so install a pool fence and keep your children out of the water when you’re not around.

4. Cover your pool.

Even if it isn’t feasible to put a fence around your pool, there are other options. A pool cover is a great way to prevent accidental drownings as well.

One of the main benefits of pool covers is that they also prevent slips and falls into the swimming pool. Even with a pool fence, a child can fall into the pool if they’re inside of the fence. A pool cover prevents children as well as unwanted debris from falling into your pool.

If you’re considering fencing, a pool cover, or both, then give Pool Guard USA products a look. They make high-quality pool safety and maintenance equipment for pools of all shapes and sizes. It’s better to put a protection apparatus on or around your pool and never need it thanks for the reverse of that scenario to occur.

5. Watch them closely.

The final and most important component of child safety in and around the swimming pool is your watchful eye. Never allow your kids to swim without your supervision or that of another responsible adult. Anytime small children are around water, it’s imperative that you watch them like a hawk. It only takes a split second for disaster to strike.