5 Ways Church Stage Design is Changing in a Modern World

Let’s be honest with ourselves. Among the younger generations, there can be a perception of church as a boring place. They can view it as stuffy, as that place their parents make them go to.

A lot of this can come down to presentation. Today’s generation is more visual than ever before. Knowing this is a great thing. If you know what’s losing the attention of your audience, you can take steps to remedy it.

And a great step that many churches are taking is to renovate their stages. A cool, hip church stage design captures the eye and makes sermons more appealing. But you don’t want to be disrespectful to your worship. So how do you go about it?

Read on, and we’ll take a look at some great way churches are modernizing their stages.

Creating a Modern Church Stage Design

Churches are taking inspiration from everywhere when it comes to stage design. Creative use of fabric is a common technique churches are using. And there’s a reason for that. It’s extremely effective in creating something visually striking on the stage.

Not only that, but good use of fabrics can even compliment the content of a sermon. Hanging fabrics and drapes over the stage, especially when combined with distinct lighting, can help highlight the weight and importance of the sermon’s message.

On that note, don’t be afraid to get creative with your lighting choices. This can be an easy and cost-effective way to liven up your church’s stage. Colorful lights can be used especially well when the worship band is up on stage. Take a cue from traditional concerts and use lighting to help compliment the flow of the music.

Many churches are also using screens on their stages to help with engagement. Screens can be used to broadcast parts of the sermon, making it easier for people sitting far from the stage to pay attention. You can also use them in other ways. Make a presentation that can play on the screens to accompany the sermon. Giving people something else to look at helps keep things from being visually stale.

Of course, good stage design isn’t just about the visual aspect. As any musician or speaker will tell you, a good sound system can make or break everything. If your sound system is aging, it’s worth investing in an upgrade.

If you’re not sure how to go about it, here are 7 factors to consider when choosing a church sound system .

Renovate Your Church Stage Today

Church is a timeless place with a timeless message. But there’s nothing wrong with putting a fresh, modern look to your sermon. If you’re looking to update your church, the stage is an excellent place to start. It’s where your congregation spends most of their time. Giving it a fresh look will help better engage.

So give your church stage design a new spin. It’s fresh on the eyes, and done well, it can make your sermon even more powerful.