Five new reasons to “view” the UK’s top luxury development

BUYERS tempted by a move into Edinburgh’s most exclusive development now have the best ever opportunity to envisage their lives there, following the opening of five new apartments for viewing.

The final collection of properties in the west wing of CALA Homes (East)’s The Crescent have each been completed ready for moving – and the renowned developer has made them all available to visit in person alongside its two award-winning showhomes.

It means seven distinct homes, including a showcase penthouse, can currently be viewed in one visit at what has become CALA’s most award-winning development.

Primely situated to the centre of the glass-fronted, Richard Murphy OBE-designed development, the five new apartments styles are also available for reservation and offer something limited and truly special for those seeking something distinct with modern style.

Their location towards the end of the west wing means they offer layouts not available elsewhere in the building, as well as being the only apartments to offer stunning triple aspect views.

A mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses and duplexes, the five homes are priced from £595,000 – £1,750,000.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “Having seven properties in total available for buyers to see in one visit is a big step for us at The Crescent.

“The five new properties currently available to view are part of the west wing’s end “core”, it means there are only two of each style within the entire development.

“They are very distinct – and in many ways quite different to the rest of the homes here – that’s why we opted to make them available formally for viewing. It will give prospective buyers a chance to really feel and understand the architectural attention to detail in this collection, across a number of property styles.

“What they do have in common with the rest of the development however is some of its hallmarks, including private outdoor space, secure underground parking and vast living spaces with impressive glass sliding doors – which allow the living area to act as a spectacular space to enjoy on sunny and cooler days.”

Philip added: “We’re extremely proud of everything this development stands for, celebrating contemporary living while acknowledging and embracing the city’s famed architecture.

“The Crescent is one of our most anticipated and ambitious developments, and its popularity has certainly lived up to our expectations. We’d urge anyone interested to act quickly and book an appointment to visit while there are seven properties to view.”

Designed by renowned architect, Richard Murphy OBE, the sweeping arc of 84 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses is a modern interpretation of Georgian architecture.

It is home to the most comprehensive electric vehicle charging provision in Scotland, where every apartment has access to a charging point and allocated private parking in the secure underground car park, accessible by lift access.

Located one mile west of Princes Street, and just minutes from Haymarket Station, The Crescent has a variety of amenities on the doorstep with excellent transport links both into and out of the city.

With prices ranging from £595,000 to £1,750,000, the properties at The Crescent comprise some of the most prestigious new builds currently on offer in the UK. Indeed, The Crescent is the current holder of the UK’s top luxury development award at the WhatHouse? Awards, where it overcame some of the UK’s most prestigious projects.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-of-scotland/the-crescent-at-donaldsons or call 0131 341 2667.