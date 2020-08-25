Instagram Marketing 101: How to Grow Your Instagram Followers

Did you know that Instagram has more than 1 billion active accounts ?

With billions of accounts on Instagram, it’s difficult to get your account to stand out. If you’re ready to gain more exposure and grow your following, you came to the right place.

Keep reading to learn how to grow your Instagram followers.

Have an Instagram Strategy

Growing your Instagram followers is not as easy as posting daily and using a few hashtags with every post. If you truly want to grow your followers, you need to come up with a strategy.

The reason why influencers, bloggers, or businesses want to gain followers is that they have a larger plan in mind. Start by identifying why you want to gain more followers.

Do you want to sell more products or services? Do you want to increase brand awareness? Do you want to drive traffic to your site?

There are a few reasons why you might want to increase your Instagram followers.

Target Audience

If you want to grow your Instagram followers, you have to target those who are interested in your content.

It’s important you ask key questions to determine who your target audience is.

Who are they? What is their age range? What are their demographics?

The answers to these questions will give you a great starting point to determine who your audience is. After all, if you’re selling a single life experience, you wouldn’t target moms looking for baby products.

Create a Brand Story and Aesthetic

To increase your Instagram following, you need to create a consistent brand and define your aesthetics. If you keep flip-flopping between concepts, it might be difficult to gain followers.

For example, if you’re a travel blogger, you can’t start posting about skincare if it’s not travel related one day.

Your audience needs to be able to see a clear brand story just by clicking at your profile.

Stay Consistent

If you pay attention to successful Instagram influencers, you will notice they are consistent with their posts. The last thing they want is for their followers they exist.

They put out content daily to remind you they’re here to stay. Instagram takes consistent posting into account in their algorithm , which means the more you post, the more exposure you will get.

Diversify Your Posts

Another way to gain more Instagram followers it’s important you diversify your content. Your followers don’t always want to see static posts, so take advantage of everything Instagram has to offer.

Your Instagram profile should include videos, reels, IGTV, stories, and live stories.

Make Yourself Searchable

In order to get people to find you, they need to search for you. Unfortunately, Instagram has limited searchable text: name and username.

Your Instagram username is your business card, so you need to make it searchable. If you have other social media handles, make sure you keep the username consistent.

If you have a business account, make sure you make it a part of your Instagram username.

Ensure you avoid long usernames and misspelled words, for they can make your post difficult to search.

Step Up Your Hashtags

As we mentioned before, not only do you want to ensure your profile is searchable, but you also have to use relevant hashtags. Although users might not be able to search your captions, they can search for hashtags, which is why you need to use relevant ones.

Using the right hashtags is a creative way to get more followers. While you are allowed to use up to 30 hashtags per post, you need to think of quality and not quantity.

Also, keep in mind that using hashtags such as #tagsforlikes or #followme might appear to give you more followers, these are temporary.

You want to focus your efforts on getting real Instagram followers that are actually interested in your content.

Bios Are Important

When a new user clicks on your Instagram profile, they want to know what you’re all about. You will have to let them know who you are and what you offer in 150 characters.

For example, if you’re a photographer, you should let them know your location, type of photography, and a link to your professional website.

Make sure you make this information concise and to the point.

High-Quality Content

While this point might seem obvious, it’s worth mentioning. If you want to build a strong following, you need to only post relevant and high-quality content.

Posting low-quality photos that don’t fit with your brand will not gain you more followers. On the contrary, if your posts lose their quality, you might even lose your current followers.

It’s better to wait until you can post something that is high-quality than post just to post.

Engaging Captions

Although we mentioned Instagram captions are not searchable, they still need to be compelling. Having the right captions will make your posts more engaging.

For example, if the caption is over 125 characters, they will have to click “more” in order to read the entire caption. They will only want to read more if you make the first few words worthwhile.

However, don’t make all of your captions super long. You can experiment with different lengths and even play around with emojis.

Best Comments

One of the newest Instagram features allows you to pin comments, which can help you gain more followers. The comment feature allows you to pin your favorite and positive comments and put them at the very top.

This feature allows you to manage comments and keep the negative press out.

Promote Your Instagram Account

If you want to gain more followers, try promoting your Instagram posts in your other social media profiles such as Facebook and Instagram.

For example, Instagram engagement groups can help boost your profile and get more followers.

How to Grow Instagram Followers? Now Know the Answers

Now that you know how to grow Instagram followers, it’s time you put your new skills to the test. Start by coming up with a strategy, identify your audience, post consistently, use hashtags, and more.

If you enjoyed these tips and would like to learn more, check out the rest of our blog.