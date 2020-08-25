Screen & Shield Aims To Score With Style Marks

Screen & Shield, the go-to supplier of high quality, multi-choice face masks, is hoping to see their coverings being worn by some of the UK’s best-known celebrities.

They have collaborated with beauty director and celebrity stylist influencers This is Mothership – who have a large, engaged and loyal following, including a host of TV and reality stars – to produce the Dot Blizzard #sasMASK.

When Screen & Shield arranged an informal tie-up with This is Mothership last month, they sold out of their Dot Blizzard #sasMASK in less than two hours.

10% of all sales will go to This is Mothership’s adopted charity Camp Simcha and a further 10% of sales will go to NHS Charities Together.

Edinburgh-based Screen & Shield was created after self-employed dad-of-one Hass Paymani became alarmed at the unavailability, distribution and quality of face coverings.

Hass said: “We believe we offer the best masks in the market in terms of quality and style, so this collaboration with This is Mothership is the perfect partnership.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some of their best-known followers from the TV and celebrity world, as well as their many loyal followers, wearing our mask.

“We’re also delighted to help This is Mothership continue to raise much-needed funds for Camp Simcha.”

This is Mothership – Samantha Silver and Gemma Rose Breger – who described their blog as a fashion and beauty destination for busy mamas, has some 55,000 followers on Instagram.

This is Mothership stated on their Instagram Page: “We’re smiling behind here, we promise, because the other week we did a shout out asking if anyone who couldn’t access a re-usable mask for any reason to get in touch with us. @screenandshield, a brilliant small business, have worked with us to provide re-usable face masks for families in need and they are on route to them now.

“We’ve also collaborated with @screenandshield on the This Is Mothership Dot Blizzard print mask. It’s triple-layered, reliably sourced cotton and monochrome, with a nose guard that doesn’t steam up glasses. It’s £10 and we are donating all of our proceeds from the collaboration to the charity @campsimchauk – supporting seriously ill children and their families.”

Hass Peymani set up his brand from scratch, just 60 days ago – but since then, he’s had tens of thousands of masks produced to keep up with demand.

Unlike many of the masks on the market, the #sasMASK is manufactured in Europe and complies with the latest material and layering guidelines for non-medical-grade face coverings.

The #sasMASK has not only been designed to be washable, comfortable and affordable but also comes in more than 50 designs.

As well as sales to individuals, Screen & Shield have increasingly set up relationships with many businesses, community groups and organisations to supply masks to their networks.

Screen & Shield is using its website https://screenandshield.co.uk/ and social media to drive awareness and sales, particularly facebook.com/screenandshield/ .

For more information on Screen & Shield – go to: https://screenandshield.co.uk/