You can stage real estate listings to sell faster.

According to the National Association of Realtors , 83% of real estate agents stated that staging helps buyers visualize the listing as their future home. More difficult to sell properties can use this tactic to improve the sales process. It has a positive effect on how buyers view the listing.

The faster you sell, the sooner you’ll receive a return on investment (ROI). Keep reading this guide to learn more. Here’s how to stage a house for a quick sale.

What Is Staging?

Staging a home is how you can prepare a real estate listing for the sales process. The goal’s to make the residence appealing to the right buyers. By targeting the correct audience and investing in improving the perspective of the home, you’ll enjoy a faster sale.

Staging can be done by the homeowner, real estate agent, or other professional. The more staging a home needs, the more you’ll want to consult with an expert. The resulting home appearance will help a buyer envision themselves living there.

How to Stage a House

When you’re trying to decide how to stage a house, review the factors. Staging comes down to preference, budget, and appeal. You can consider doing the following:

Highlight features

Use white linens and towels

Hang drapes

Touch-up landscaping

Let natural light in

Choose neutral colors and décor

Create space by moving furniture

The most important rooms to stage are the dining room, kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. Start by cleaning and removing clutter and personal items from the buyers’ view. Finish by looking at what’s left and how you can improve it with staging.

Staging Your Home on a Limited Budget

How much to stage a house depends on your needs. Older homes that lack upgrades or have a busy interior appearance will need more TLC. When you’re working with a limited budget, start with simple staging ideas.

Homes with upgrades and high curb appeal won’t need much staging to attract buyers. You can spend more time focusing on helping them feel at home. Remember to keep decorations neutral and remove personal belongings.

Other Ways to Sell Property Fast

Staging isn’t the only way to sell property fast. You can make eye-catching repairs and upgrade appliances to entice owners. Another way to sell fast is to hire professionals for photos and descriptions.

Once your listing is complete and ready for viewing, you can price to sell. You may not make as much profit, but the property will sell fast.

Enjoy a Faster ROI

Proper staging is one of the smartest ways to increase the sales process. Now that you’ve learned how to stage a house for a quick sale, your property will sell fast. Use our guide to access a faster and higher ROI.

There are additional ways you can improve your real estate investment. We feature the best topics and advice to help you reach your goals. You can explore our blog longer for more information.