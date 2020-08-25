Thoughtful workies install tiny “hedgehog highway” while fixing cemetery wall to help the endangered animals

THOUGHTFUL workies have been praised for installing a “hedgehog highway” to give the endangered animals their very own entrance into a cemetery.

The workmen installed the miniature walkway on the stone wall at Tadcaster Cemetery in North Yorkshire last week after hearing the area was popular with hedgehogs.

They had been hired to fix the broken wall but instead of filling the entire wall, the men got approval from the council to create a tiny tunnel for hedgehogs to walk through.

Images were shared showing the latest installment which is approximately ten inches tall and ten inches wide – giving the animals enough space to get through.

And they have even been given their very own green sign at the side of the walkway which reads: “Hedgehog Highway”

Underneath it reads: “Please keep this hole open”.

Animal lover Jan Elsworth posted a photograph of the new install on Facebook, writing: “Well done to the council.

“Being a Crazy Hedgehog lady I was pleased to see this on the Church wall.

“The council fitted this when they were doing repairs last week to the stone wall on Dorchester Road.”

The post was reshared and has since attracted hundreds of likes and comments from impressed social media users.

Julie Edkins commented: “Yes pleased they did this as the men repairing the wall had been told to fill all the holes in but due to a couple of local residents informing them the hedgehog used this as a pass through they contacted the council and were given permission to leave a safe place for the hedgehogs.

“Well done and what a great job they are doing. Thank you.”

Clare Lewis said: “This is mega!!! Well done to that council.”

Jill Glencross wrote: “This is brilliant!

“Hedgehogs are on the red list vulnerable to extinction, so the more hedgehog highways there are linking gardens the better.”

And Fee Lloyds said: “Amazing.”

Hedgehogs were officially added to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List for British Mammals in July.

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) launched the campaign Hedgehog Street – which urges people across the country to connect their gardens with small 13cm square holes.