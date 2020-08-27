7 Delightful and Productive Things To Do During The Pandemic

With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost all of us are home quarantined for

our health safety. Unlike before, where we can have our daily workout in the gym, or we

can have our daily walk with our dog in the morning, we are now restricted to staying safe

at home to prevent being infected.

Nonetheless, that does not mean that the fun is all gone. Yes, we may have to cancel some

of our plans, but we can always create new ones that involve delightful yet productive

activities that can be done under the roof of our home. That may sound impossible

because we grow to associate fun to the outside world, but it is, in truth, plausible. We just

have to explore new things at home, such as the following:

Do a General House Cleaning

With more time to spend at home because of the quarantine, you can explore all the

corners of your house, do some deep cleaning and dusting, and make some rearrangement of furniture and home decors for a new and fresh sight. These may sound tiresome, but the prospect of living in a clean and decent home always pays the price.

When cleaning, make sure that you have taken care of all sides and angles of the house.

Remove all the stuff when dusting every corner and surface, including the carpet, as it is

the dustiest part of the living room. When you find yourself having trouble with your

When you find yourself having trouble with your carpet, you can always have your carpet cleaned.

Also, use the right home cleaning equipment to make the cleaning more manageable, and

to have a very satisfying result. To make this general house cleaning fun, add some upbeat

music as the “sugar to your bitter pill.”; And you will see yourself dancing your way through the task.

Play With Your Kids

This pandemic has allowed you to make up for the time you missed in your children’s

lives. Reconnect by playing board games and other fun activities with them. Have a chit

chat with them over snacks, and help them realize their full potential by exposing them to

different fields of passion such as music, arts, dance, literature, etc.

Grow Some Plants

Test your green hands by growing some plants and flowers at your place. If you already

have a garden at home, make improvements by pulling out all the weeds that are growing

near your plants. You can also decorate your pots by cleaning and painting them with

artistic and fun colors.

But if you do not have a spacious place for a garden, you can still cultivate new plants that

can grow indoors. These plants are called houseplants, and they are good at purifying the

air in your home. Growing some plants can also alleviate your stress and anxiety. And

thus, this activity is one of the best ways to spend the time during the quarantine.

Bake Some Cookies

If you want to have yourself distracted from the negative thoughts that are hovering above

you during this pandemic, you should try learning how to bake cookies and other snacks.

Baking is said to be a good distraction as it requires an all-out focus to prepare. The sweet

aromatic smell of the freshly-baked cookies also has relaxing effects on our minds.

DIY Home Exercise

Most of the establishments, including physical fitness gyms, are closed because of the

pandemic. So, you have to create a new set of workout routines that are doable at home

to keep you healthy. Start by installing a fitness tracking app on your phone to keep you

guided, and work your shape by doing some push-ups, curl-ups, flanking, etc.

Explore Arts

Ease your boredom at home by indulging yourself to different forms of art: try reading

books to expand your imagination; make some artworks by learning how to paint and

sketch; move your body through dancing; exercise your voice by singing your lungs out, or

learn how to play musical instruments. These things are enjoyable and fun to do.

Play With Your Pet

Since you are not allowed to go out and have your morning walk with your dog, you

should make a new way to get your pet an exercise. Use some of your free time to have fun with them. There are a lot of delightful ways to make your dog happy while at home.

These ways include playing fetch, trick training, and playing hide-and-seek with them.

Takeaway

This pandemic should not be a hindrance for you to have fun, and at the same time, to be

productive. Do not let the complication of this pandemic get into you and stress you out.

Ease and distract yourself by spending your free time doing some of these activities. And

needless to say, you will have a good and remarkable home quarantine.