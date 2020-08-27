How To Change Your iOS GPS Location

The advancement of GPS on the iPhone is a very helpful and amazing technology. It allows users to do many things like see better navigational accuracy, gets estimated travel times, and more. There are many benefits of the GPS; however, there are few reasons why users want to fake or change iOS GPS location.

People want to access location-restricted content, which isn’t available in their area. Or, you might want to fake your location on a dating app. Also, some want to spoof location in Location-based games like Pokémon Go. There are many more reasons behind the fake location or fake GPS joystick.

Further, spoofing your location saves you from unwanted threats and protects your privacy. But, it is quite challenging to faking location on the iPhone. The issue with the iPhone is that the company normally doesn’t allow GPS spoofing therefore for fake location on iOS, you need reliable and safe apps. You can’t spoof your location with only a VPN.

To spoof iOS, there are a number of ways to fake GPS iOS, but you should consider the safest one like Dr.Fone virtual location app. Let’s find out the safest way of GPS spoof iPhone.

Part 1: How to Faking Location on iPhone

If you want to change location on the iPhone, then you need to use fake GPS apps. But try to use only safe and secure app that is specially designed for iOS like Dr.Fone virtual location app. It is true that there are several applications in the App Store, but Dr.Fone is the most reliable and secure among all. You can use this app for fun and can share your fake location with friends.

With the help of this user-friendly application, you can easily spoof your location with one click. Further, the application will display a map-like interface, and allows you to change location to anywhere in the world. Apart from this, it allows you to simulate different spots at a time.

Whether you own iPhone 7 or iPhone 11 pro, it works great on all iOS devices in the world. Let’s know more about how to use Dr.Fone – Virtual Location (iOS).

Part 2: Dr.Fone Virtual Location Features

Simulate between spots at different speeds

Dr.Fone virtual location app allows you to define a route between two points and multiple points on the map. Also, you can simulate the walking, cycling, and driving speed according to your desire.

Play location-based games without restrictions

With the fake GPS joystick, you can spoof location-based games like Pokémon Go and Ingress with ease.

It is 100% safe and secure to use

This app never breaches the data of your iPhone and is 100% safe to use on any iOS device. Also, it doesn’t modify any data on your phone or other apps.

No jailbreak needed

No jailbreak is required. So, you don’t need to bypass the restrictions that Apple puts on your device, and you can enjoy all rights and functions as before.

You might want to change your iPhone’s location for fun, privacy keeping, and more, and this virtual location software help you spoof your iPhone GPS to anywhere in the world with single click.

Part 3: How to Use Dr.Fone to Change iOS GPS Location

To use the Dr.Fone virtual location app for fake GPS iOS, you need to install it on your system. Here are the steps to set up the Dr. Fone Virtual location app.

Step1: Go to the official site of Dr.Fone and download dr.fone – Virtual Location (iOS) on your PC or MAC or system and follow the further steps to complete the installation.

Step2: Click on the ‘Virtual Location’ option and connect your iPhone to your system and tap on the ‘Get Started’ button.

Step3: Now, you will see a map window. Now, click on the 3rd icon on the upper right of the window to change the location.

Step4: In the search bar, type your desired location in the left upper field and click on the ‘Go’ button.

Step5: Now, the system displays your desired location –click the ‘Move Here’ to proceed further.

Step6: For example, you click on Rome, Rome becomes your new location. Now, whether you walk to a new place, your fake location will not change until you want to change it.

By following the above steps, you are able to change GPS location on the iPhone.

3.1 Simulate movement along a route between two spots

If you want to fake GPS between two default spots, you need to click on the ‘one-stop mode.’ Then, on the map, select the destination spot. You will get the actual distance in the pop-up window.

Now, you can drag the slider to choose the speed option for the route. You can select cycling speed, walking speed, or driving speed according to your wish.

3.2 Simulate movement along a route between multiple spots

With dr.fone – Virtual Location (iOS), you can define route between multiple spots as well. Select the ‘multi-stop mode,’ and click on the points one by one you want to pass on the map.

The steps are very much similar to the ‘one-step mode.’ After your set route, you can set the speed depending upon your requirements.

It is very simple to set up and to use the Dr.Fone virtual location app.

Part 4: Grab the Best Deal for Dr.Fone Virtual Location iOS

Conclusion

You can change your location on the iPhone with the help of a safe and reliable app like Dr.Fone. Download it in your device to faking location on the iPhone. It is the best app for GPS spoof iPhone and other iOS devices. Also, do not forget to take advantage of the best deals on Dr.Fone 7th anniversary.