Louis Vuitton Authentication with LegitGrails

Louis Vuitton became both a luxury and hype brand due to its recent collaboration with Supreme and other young-audienced brands.

Is that good or bad? It depends on the perspective you choose to think about this question. One bad side that might bring money to few but scam others is selling counterfeit products. Counterfeit business is a million dollar industry that raises its turnovers daily.

This is the reason why we’ve decided to collaborate with a luxury authentication service: https://legitgrails.com/. Today, we’re going to clear your doubts about authenticating Louis Vuitton with a few simple tips on how to eliminate the worst fakes and keep your shopping safe.

The Manufacturing Country Codes

You have to always consider the manufacturing country codes as a part of your Louis Vuitton authentication process. If the label on your Louis Vuitton item states “Made In Italy” yet the code is “FL” (Made In France), this should be a big ring in the bell for the legitimacy of your item.

The complicated part about this is that the codes are constantly changing as well as other aspects of the item required for a professional authenticity check. This is why we recommend using professional authentication services from our today’s partner, available 24/7: https://legitgrails.com/products/louis-vuitton-legit-check

The Marketplace

Always consider the reliability of the marketplace you’re using to purchase any of your luxury items.

You’re probably paying around 1,000$ for your new Louis Vuitton purchase and you don’t want to get something that is sold for 50$ to regular fake buyers.

This is the exact reason why you have to keep your shopping safe and look out for “too good to be true” deals. They’re 99,99% aren’t as good as they seem to be. Our suggestion is to shop at reliable marketplaces where the team of professional authenticators operates at 24/7.

Lastly, try to skip very new listings as those can be yet not authenticated by the checking team due to its recent date of publication.