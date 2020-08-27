What to Do in Your Free Time

It’s hard living during this pandemic. Stress levels are high, and patience is low.

Family togetherness sometimes feels forced, and frustration with spouses and

children threatens to boil over. Have you run out of bread to bake and TV to watch?

Are long summer days with nowhere to go making you lonely and bored? Do you

want to boost your brainpower, or reduce the effects of aging on your brain? If so,

then online games and puzzles might be the right activity for you.

Why Online Games Make a Great Pastime

Online games are still a pretty new way to spend free time, especially compared to

the long history of board games and puzzles, but the idea of portable games is not

new. Classic solitaire, and travel versions of games like Checkers and Connect

Four, have kept kids on long car rides entertained for decades, and online games

are an updated version of hand-held video games like Nintendo’s Game Boy.

However, online games are much more accessible because you don’t need a

separate console to play. All you need is a phone, tablet, or computer.

They’re Easy and Convenient

You can play any online game on a tablet or a phone, so there’s no need to carry a

deck of cards, a puzzle book, or a pen with you – online games are infinitely

portable. You can play in spare minutes waiting in the carpool line or spend an hour

relaxing on your sofa. You can play in the middle of the night when insomnia strikes.

Some games are meant to be played alone, like classic solitaire. Other games can

be played against another person anywhere in the world, like bingo or poker. And

you can do jigsaw puzzles without worrying about your cat jumping on the puzzle

table!

They Offer Loads of Fun

Whether you’re playing on your own or against a friend or stranger, competition is

fun. Try to beat your own high score or daub your bingo card a little faster. Because

each new hand or a new card is different, there is a built-in challenge every time you

play. Online games are a great way to relax and purposely disengage from these

troubled days. There are plenty of options out there – take a chance and try a new

game, or fall back on an old favorite. Fill a little time each day with an activity that

makes you feel good. Online games are also a nice break from traditional board

games. The whole family can play different games that match their interests while

still being in the same room. Or change things up and create a family competition for

high points or quick play.

They’re Also Good For Your Brain

Recent studies have shown that playing online games and puzzles has a positive

influence on memory, agility, and brain plasticity. Games like classic solitaire help

stave off the effects of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease . Puzzles and games help with cognitive reasoning, recall, memory, and reflexes. They help keep your brain young and active. Some studies even speculate that playing games like timed

solitaire can help improve reaction time while driving!

Everyone’s Playing!

Playing online card games like classic solitaire can bring you moments of calm in the

chaos of 2020. It’s an activity that appeals to everyone from kids to seniors, and

everyone who plays can pick from scores of games and puzzles to match their

needs and interests. Online games can be fun and relaxing, and you can play solo

or compete with others. There is definitely an advantage to playing online games:

you will always, with every game you play, be helping your mental acuity and

slowing down the effects of aging and dementia.

Final Thoughts

Times are hard, and taking a break every once in a while is okay. Some would say

it’s even necessary. So take half an hour whenever and wherever you can and play

an online game. Make online game playing a family affair or compete against

yourself. It’s the perfect way to kill some free time and have some quick fun!