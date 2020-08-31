Boskalis Subsea Services secures multi million pound repair contract

AN ABERDEEN based marine services provider has announced the award and successful completion of a multi-million-pound contract.

Boskalis Subsea Services was awarded the contract to by Perenco UK, to support a pipeline project in the UK’s Southern North Sea basin.

One of the firm’s dive support vessels (DSV), the Boka Da Vinci, was mobilised to replace a 29-metre section of pipeline carrying hydrocarbons used for fuel.

The DSV and 100 crew on board were mobilised from Great Yarmouth Port to the pipeline’s location, 78km east of the Lincolnshire coast.

Tim Sheehan, global business development and strategy director for Boskalis Subsea Services, said: “This marks our first saturation diving project with Perenco.

“Winning this contract on such a high priority pipeline project is testament to our growing reputation for being nimble and successfully delivering safe, integrated, cost-effective services.

“The Southern sector of the North Sea is a highly tidal region with relatively shallow water depths resulting in narrow windows of opportunity for carrying out subsea remedial work.

“Our state-of-the-art vessels are well equipped to support the many challenges and tasks associated with inspection, repair and maintenance campaigns in both shallow and deepwater.

“Coupled with our experienced project management teams, we are seeing increased interest from operators who recognise our value proposition and ability to ensure the smooth running of IRM operations, as well as SURF and decommissioning projects.”

The Boka Da Vinci is equipped with two bells for saturation diving work up to a depth of 300 metres and accommodation for up to 120 people.