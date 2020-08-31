How to Build Reviews for Business

Reviews are important for all businesses, and therefore, it is crucial your customers leave satisfied. However, this will not always be the case as some will not like your services or products. Regardless of the above, it is crucial to ensure that you build reviews for your business. Good reviews will attract more customers while bad reviews will make potential customers look elsewhere. So, you have to know how to deal with bad reviews as well. Below is an elucidation of how you can build reviews for your business, and also deal with bad reviews.

Have a Facebook Page

How will you build reviews for your business if your online presence is wanting? You have to put your business in a position to attract more customers. Tools such as reputation management software can help your business. However, your online presence has to be up and running.

Having a Facebook Page is easy. Facebook is a major platform that influences buyers’ decisions. If you have a page, ensure it is active, and that you engage your followers. You have to go out of your way to collect online reviews. There are many potential customers looking for you, and your online presence can be a great resource.

Ask Your Customers for Reviews

Customers will not give you reviews because it is routine for them. It is true that some will. However, the majority will not leave any reviews. So, you have to ask them to give you reviews. There has to be something that moves them to give reviews. Your product could be of great quality but a customer does not know how to go about leaving reviews. So, ask for reviews and guide them on how they ought to go about it.

Email Your Customers

If you do not want to talk to your customers before they leave your store, you should consider emails. Some customers want to leave reviews but forget to either check your Facebook page or access your website. So, you have to find ways to remind them. Sending them an email is one way to remind them to write you a review. You may not have a 100% response rate. However, you will get a few that will help you spread the word.

Offer Gifts for Reviews

If customers do not want to leave reviews for your business, you can try enticing them with gifts. Some businesses offer coupons while others offer discounts for future purchases. When you offer your customers an incentive, they are likely to leave you a review. After making a purchase, people move on to other things. So, to take a few minutes off their schedules, you have to motivate them, and gifts could do the trick.

Respond to your Clients’ Reviews

When you respond to every review, you encourage more to leave reviews. Have an online team that always responds to these reviews. This gifts you an opportunity to build relationships with your clients. Responding to a review shows that you are aware of the client, and this gifts them a personal experience with your business. Also, conversations could start and lead to changes in your business, and eventually more profits.

Dealing with Bad Reviews

Read to Understand

Do not read a bad review and think it is a ploy to ruin your business. Be keen while reading such reviews. Get to know what the client(s) is saying, and work towards rectifying the problem (If there is any). Find patterns in the comments, and develop solutions.

Respond

Every client who leaves you a review wants to receive a response. Do not respond to positive reviews only. Also, you need to be prompt in your responses.