How to choose a good lawyer

You need a lawyer. But where to start looking? How can you find a good one who’s just right for you and your case?

Failing to select a capable lawyer or even worse – trusting a scammer – can bring you a lot of trouble that you clearly don’t need.

However, it is always better to hire a lawyer from the beginning than trying to cope on your own. Turning to a professional will save you a lot of time, stress and even money. Going to court without one might cost you the successful outcome.

Here you will learn where to seek a lawyer and how to find out whether they will be the right choice for you before hiring them.

Tips on choosing a lawyer

When searching for a lawyer, think about the following:

What exactly is the situation you are in and what are your needs? What does your lawyer have to specialize in? Think about the specifics of your case. Does your attorney need to speak a foreign language too? Have any of your friends or relatives been in a similar situation? Can they recommend a good lawyer? Look online. Are there any lawyers you find suitable? Do they have enough experience? What do recent clients say about them? Select several lawyers that are conveniently located near you. Meet them in person if possible to talk about your case and needs. Ask them questions that concern you. Did you like their responses? Do you feel you like and trust one of them more than the rest? Don’t forget to ask in advance about their fees. Does your budget cover them? Is the lawyer you’re talking to truly qualified? Take note of their behaviour and business etiquette. They should be calm and reassuring and carefully listen to you. Has this lawyer worked on similar cases before and how have they ended? Is your lawyer straightforward with you or are they trying to hide anything? Are they organized? Do they tell you what documentation they need in advance, as well as what additional expenses might occur? Be careful of red flags. Is the lawyer always busy, not picking up their phone, not responding quickly enough? Do you always have to chase them to get a response? Are their fees too high or too low?

You have the right to meet with as many lawyers as you want before you make your final decision on whom to hire. An initial consultation is usually free of charge but always ask in advance.

What else do you need to know?

It is standard business practice for lawyers to require an advance payment, so make sure you are prepared and if anything is unclear, don’t be afraid to ask what all fees are for. A qualified attorney will always be ready to provide references and a list of legal problems similar to yours that they have dealt with. No lawyer can guarantee a 100% success but a good one should be able to tell you the likelihood of a favourable outcome. An experienced attorney would strive to resolve the case out of court. Everything you discuss with your lawyer is confidential.

To sum up

This is how to find a lawyer that will be right for you and lead you to a favourable legal outcome. Focus on a good first impression and behaviour in general, their previous experience and recommendations. You should feel comfortable with your attorney and trust them.

