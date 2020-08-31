Brewery reports 2000% increase in online beer sales

A SCOTTISH brewery has reported a record increase in online beer sales since it launched a next-day delivery service during lockdown.

Harvisetoun Brewery posted a 2000% increase sales as thirsty Scots struggled with the closure of bars and restaurants during the height of the pandemic.

However, the Alva-based company say the trend shows no sign of abating as orders continue to roll in.

Harviestoun offers a next day delivery service to anywhere in the UK if ordered online before 1pm.

Stuart Cook, Managing Director at Harviestoun Brewery, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has substantially changed the way we all shop.

“We were hopeful the Harviestoun reputation would count for a lot amongst beer drinkers who hadn’t been able to get out for a pint in their local during lockdown, and we have been blown away by the response to our ‘beer to your doorstep’ service.

“In these tough times for the industry, getting beer fresh from our brewery direct to the trade is critical as a support mechanism.

“We believe that by using our same next day ‘direct to customer’ delivery partners or our own van fleet, we have the right option for everyone.”