Retirement apartments snapped up with appealing ownership scheme

Luxury retirement apartments in Scotland is helping those looking for a flexible option to buying a new home in order to release equity in their later years.

The Walled Gardens in St Andrews is giving prospective buyers the option of Shared Ownership where they can initially purchase a 75% share (based on open market value) of the property and the remaining 25% share can be purchased after one year.

Since the scheme was introduced at The Walled Gardens ten owners have jumped at the opportunity to increase their share and have opted for outright ownership, amplifying the appeal and long-term potential of the development.

Coleen Clark, Development & Sales Co Ordinator at Bield, said: “Shared Ownership is a great way for those looking to downsize or retire to purchase a luxury apartment, in an ideal location, it’s a fantastic way to release equity to live life to the full in your later years.

“We also offer an assisted move package which gives buyers one less thing to worry about when relocating. This incentive covers the home report, marketing and estate agency costs while achieving the current market valuation for your property.

“Most people find the cost of shared ownership properties cheaper per month than the equivalent property rented privately, which means you might be able to reduce your monthly outgoings whilst building your equity, and enjoying all the benefits of living in a new build home.

“We encourage those interested in shared ownership to get in touch as it’s an ideal way to have access to ready cash whilst retaining the security and investment potential of ownership.”

A similar development, Cyprian court in Lenzie has been extremely popular with all 24 selling off-plan and has been a runner up in the national ‘Inside Housing Award 2019’. For more information on our developments under shared ownership scheme visit www.bield.co.uk

The Walled Gardens is marketed by Thornton’s. To find out more about the development or book a private or virtual viewing, visit: http://www.thewalledgardensstandrews.co.uk or call Thorntons, St Andrews, on 01334 474200.

Prices start at £182,625.