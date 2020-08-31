Tips How to Choose the Right Bulbs for Planting Flowers

Home decor and gardening take a special place in the lives of people who live in the countryside. For the flower bed to please you with beautiful blooming daffodils and extraordinary tulips, it is necessary to choose the right bulbs for planting them. Today, we will share with you several tips on how to select the right plants for your garden.

How to Select Flower Bulbs for Planting?

Nowadays, you can easily buy flower bulbs and plants online on various websites, like https://dutch-bulbs.com/. Among dozens of recommendations that you can find on the Internet, we recommend to pay your special attention to the following tips to choose the right plants for your garden:

Healthy bulbs should be smooth, firm, and they may have no upper outer skin at all; The presence of sprouted roots in the plants is unacceptable — it is almost impossible to plant them in the ground and not damage; There should be no cuts, breaks and other mechanical damage; The bulbs should be free of mold, stains, or traces of infection. It should be noted that storing diseased bulbs next to healthy bulbs is unacceptable since they are capable of infecting neighboring healthy plants;

Do not purchase bulbs that have dried up from the inside — such bulbs are easy to identify because they are much lighter than healthy ones; It is also impossible to grow beautiful flowers from rotten plants, no matter how high-quality automatic watering you use for your flower bed — avoid any signs of rotting bulbs; Any extraneous smell from the plants should alert you — healthy plants do not smell!

If the bulbs are sold in unopened packages, you should try to determine if they are damaged by touch: if there is any damage, if the bulb is soft, etc. In order not to be deceived when buying plants, it is worthwhile to understand that different varieties of flowers cannot be in one bag or one box — bulbs of different colors must be distributed by species and be in different containers.

Tulips as a Symbol of Well-Being

These flowers, in addition to femininity, have long symbolized wealth and glory. There is a legend that in the 17th-century tulips were a monetary equivalent for money — for one tulip bulb, buyers gave 4 bulls and 500 kg of cheese. To grow tulips with large buds in your flower bed, you should remember the following nuances:

The size of the bud and a tulip depends on the size of the bulb. In other words, the smaller the tulip bulb, the smaller the flower will grow from it;

The optimal size of the tulip bulb is 12 cm, and the diameter is 5-6 cm;

Small tulip bulbs will produce beautiful flowers in a year or two.

Now you know how to choose plants for your countryside house. Share your pictures with us and enjoy the result!