What are cannabis seeds in food good for?

Cannabis seeds and products made from them conquer the shelves of supermarkets, organic shops and Internet shops. The offer ranges from snack bars, muesli and pasta to meat substitutes.

The cannabis seeds contain a lot of vitamins and minerals, easily digestible protein and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Cannabis seeds are suitable for the body and mind

Also, cannabis seeds are said to have numerous health effects in advertising and online forums, such as lowering blood pressure, faster muscle recovery or helping you lose weight. But this has not been scientifically proven. Statements on the possible health effects of cannabis seeds have therefore not yet been permitted.

In addition to valuable nutrients, cannabis plants can contain the tetrahydrocannabinol substance (THC). It is known for its intoxicating effect. There is naturally no THC in hemp seeds.

However, it cannot be ruled out that they may come into contact with parts of the plant that are rich in THC.

As a result, THC can be found in measurable quantities in commercially available hemp seeds and foods made from them. There is currently no uniform limit for THC in food in Europe.

Cannabis seeds are tasty and healthy at the same time

Anyone who hears the term cannabis immediately thinks of marijuana and illegal drug use.

However, no matter how one asks whether cannabis should be legalized in Germany or not: hemp is not used exclusively as an intoxicant.

The cannabis seeds of the hemp plant are a delicious and healthy ingredient in the kitchen. They are recommended, for example, as a delightful addition to coleslaw or as a base for pesto.

In addition to their very own taste, hemp seeds also provide numerous ingredients that are incredibly beneficial to the health of the consumer. These include proteins and vitamins, but also fatty acids.

Above all, cannabis / hemp seeds contain relatively large amounts of unsaturated omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their benefits for the human body. They have been shown to reduce the risk of suffering from cancer, strokes or heart or blood vessel disease.

They also ensure healthy intestinal flora and support the functions of the eyes and brain. Studies show that an adequate supply of unsaturated omega-3 fatty acids can counteract depression, schizophrenia and ADHD.

30 grams of cannabis seeds alone contain the amount of fatty acids recommended as a daily dose for an adult.

Concerning a healthy diet, hemp seeds are also characterized by the fact that they are rich in fibre.

Besides, it is not known that there are allergies to hemp seeds. It makes them an excellent alternative for people who suffer from an intolerance to nuts.

Cannabis seeds intended for food are peeled before being sold. So, it cannot happen that your teeth are injured on the relatively hard shell.

At the same time, this procedure ensures that the seeds do not have to be processed before they are consumed. For example, they can be enjoyed straight from the bag as a snack or added to a salad, yoghurt or muesli.

You can also use cannabis seeds as a component of your smoothie, which gives it a delightful taste.

Cold-pressed cannabis oil is also ideal as an addition to various meals. It has the same health benefits as the seeds. For example, only two tablespoons contain the recommended daily amount of unsaturated fatty acids.

Protein powder from cannabis seeds is also particularly interesting for athletes. If it is made into a shake with milk or water and consumed before exercise, it supports muscle building.

In the morning, it gives the necessary energy for the day.

In the afternoon, there is a push when it is urgently needed. In terms of taste, the shake can be refined with fruit and thus represents a perfect nutritional supplement.

By the way, it is not illegal to order and own cannabis seeds that are intended for consumption. However, you should make sure that the online shop where you buy the products is not operated in the UK. If you order in another EU country like the Netherlands, you are legally on the safe side because of the free movement of goods within the confederation of states. In any case, one cannot come into conflict with the law if the seeds are used as food and not for the cultivation of cannabis plants.

If you order in another EU country like the Netherlands, you are legally on the safe side because of the free movement of goods within the confederation of states. In any case, one cannot come into conflict with the law if the seeds are used as food and not for the cultivation of cannabis plants.