Creating community spirit

Having a strong community can be extremely beneficial in a lot of ways. Living in a place where you don’t know a lot of people can feel very isolating, and also means you may feel less comfortable leaving your house unattended. Unfortunately creating a strong community spirit can take a while and can be impacted easily through people moving in and out, management hierarchy and policies. However, there is no time like now to start working on community development and here are a few ways you can kickstart the beginnings of a fun, friendly and approachable community that you will be proud to be part of.

Look after the space

Whether this is in your community at work in the office, or the community on the street where you live, taking responsibility for your own space is essential for showing that you have respect for the environment you are in and encourages others to do the same. It will make the area a nicer place to live or work, as well as being more sustainable and hygienic.

Don’t be afraid to make the first move

Approaching people you don’t know can be daunting, but a great way to welcome arrivals is to just introduce yourself and chat. See if you have anything in common and maybe plan to host a BBQ or drinks for people to get to know one another. If there is a common interest between some of the community members, include that. For example, get people round to watch the football or have a cocktail evening.

Buy locally

This is more aimed for neighbourhood communities and boosting the local economy. Not only will buying locally mean your money goes towards a local business, but the chances are that what you buy will be fresher, prepared with more thought, and the service will be more personal and sincere.

Start a club

Are you a keen knitter or a music lover? There’s a strong possibility that there will be others in the community around you who are too and would love to find someone with that common interest to chat and meet with. Finding something you have in common is a great way to break the ice which could lead onto further conversation and stronger relationships forming. A great way to spread awareness of your club could be on social media, or even through community newsletters and posters.

Trade favours

A great way to develop the community is to increase the trust and support available to its members. For example, if you run out of eggs, it would be great just to pop over to your neighbour and grab some before paying them back at a later date. If you’re not quite ready to start borrowing each other’s eggs, you can start the process by offering trades. You could look after a neighbour’s cat while they are away, and in return they will water your plants when you are away. Starting small but with manageable tasks creates a good sense of support and loyalty.

Use the spaces available to you

Shared community spaces such as community centres, parks and libraries can be important in providing a place for members to relax, socialise and raise up any ideas they have for community development. Do you have a leisure centre or town hall you could use as a base from which to meet up regularly and discuss any problems or ideas within the community? You could also use this space for any clubs, activities, and events that you may wish to hold.

Plan something to look forward to

If you plan events within the community, you automatically have a conversation starter. By giving people something to get excited about, you will be able to bond and strengthen community relationships. Strong community relationships are valuable when it comes to supporting those who may need it, especially during tough times and periods of isolation.

A strong community spirit is something that can be life-changing when it comes to people who feel isolated and alone. Communities form a support network and also build strong foundations from which neighbourhoods or places of work can blossom and create a more appealing place to be.