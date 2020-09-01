David Bann Vegetarian Restaurant review- Food and Drink News Scotland

Starters- £4.95- £6.95

Mains- £13.50-£13.95

Deserts- £6.50

Deal of 2 courses- £17.95

Deal of three courses- £22.95

Vegetarian eatery David Bann Restaurant, on Edinburgh’s St Mary’s Street offers stunning food matched by equally great prices.

Just a brisk walk from Edinburgh Waverley, those who choose to dine at David Bann Restaurant will find themselves an experience that can be described as simply joyous.

A beautifully designed dining room with a great atmosphere creates a relaxing experience that allows customers to fully take in the brilliant plates of food on offer.

Upon entering the restaurant, I was greeted with very friendly staff who were more than happy to explain everything they had on offer to me.

The staff members are equally as brilliant as the food they serve, delivering excellent service in an elegant setting.

Kicking things off with a bang, I opted for the Chilli Margarita, a spicy cocktail made with ghost pepper infused tequila.

Asked on a rating of one to ten on how spicy I would like my drink I opted for six. The drink first hits you with a wave a refreshing citrus then the heat follows after.

Ten is an option available for those who dare, but be warned six was my limit and left my mouth a bit warmer than when I first arrived.

The evening started with a shortcrust tartlet of blue cheese and cherry tomatoes served with rocket salad with a red pesto, balsamic and honey dressing.

The starter was light and creamy, perfectly balanced with the sharpness of the balsamic and tomatoes, a must try if you decide to venture in.

Next was a dish of baked beetroot pudding with Bramley Apple and Kintyre Applewood smoked cheese with potato and swede dauphinoise, roasted carrot and served with a pea sauce.

This was the star of the meal, an inviting plate bursting full of colour that not only look good, but tasted excellent.

The beetroot pudding is light and delicate and the melted smoked cheese over the top creates a rich mix of flavours.

The dauphinoise perfectly complements the earthy flavours of the carrot, beetroot and pea sauce brilliantly.

This dish is a real celebration of local produce and isn’t too heavy, despite the generous portion.

I rounded off my meal with a chocolate cake with plum and port compote which was served with a beetroot, coconut and whisky ice cream.

The unusual combination did cause some raised eyebrows, however it was a brilliant discovery.

The cake is rich with the sweetness of plum and the complexity of the ice cream making for a desert that will live long in my memory.

Overall, I had a very enjoyable evening at David Bann Restaurant and would thoroughly recommend it.

The prices are up there with the more affordable in the Edinburgh restaurant scene and with an excellent venue with brilliant staff, it is a jewel in Edinburgh.