Shelter Scotland has received 3,000 “bags of kindness” a week since reopening

Shelter Scotland is thanking supporters for donating on average 3,000 bags of clothes and other items to its charity shops every week since they reopened.

The housing charity has 36 outlets from Inverness to Ayr and says that it has been stunned by the generosity of people.

Staff and volunteers have turned to social media to say thank you with photos and videos.

Thank You Donations Since re-opening our doors after lockdown we have been overwhelmed by all of the support.We've been receiving around 3000 bags ?? of donations every week! Thank you ? Posted by Shelter Scotland on Monday, 31 August 2020

Ailene Young, Head of Retail for Shelter Scotland, said: “There has never been a better time to visit your local Shelter Scotland charity shop to browse for bargains.

“People have spent a lot of time at home this year and they’ve used it to declutter and donate.

“Our shops are stocked with tremendous bargains including brand and designer names.

“We can’t thank people enough. It is only because of our donors, customers and volunteers that we are able to be here for people facing bad housing and homelessness.”

Shelter Scotland shops are COVID Secure with sanitiser at the door, social distancing guidelines in place and protective screens at the tills. All donations and returns are quarantined for three days before being put on display.

Around 800 volunteers have come back to work in the shops.

There’s still room for more at some stores so if you have some spare time why not keep the kindness going and get in touch with the charity via its website to find out how you can help.